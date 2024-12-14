The countdown is on! In just one week, the festive season in Malta will be filled with the sights and sounds of Cirkella Circus, returning to the island with a brand-new show under the big top at Splash and Fun Water Park. From December 21 to January 5, audiences of all ages can expect an unforgettable experience filled with wonder, excitement, and world-class entertainment.

This year, Cirkella Circus has assembled a spectacular lineup of international artists, each bringing their unique skills and talents to the stage. Prepare to be captivated by gravity-defying acrobats, who will astound you with their strength, agility, and breathtaking precision. Watch in awe as aerialists, masters of the air, soar high above the crowd in a display of elegance and artistry. The show also features the incredible skills of jugglers, whose lightning-fast hand movements and impressive coordination will keep you on the edge of your seat, wondering how it's even possible.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Cirkella Circus is bringing a diverse range of acts to entertain and amaze. Experience the thrill of the Globe of Death, where daring motorcyclists defy gravity and logic as they speed around inside a metal sphere. Be amazed by the lightning-fast transformations of quick-change artists, who seamlessly switch costumes in the blink of an eye. And for those who appreciate the beauty of balance and strength, the perch pole and free ladder acts will leave you breathless.

Of course, no circus is complete without the laughter and joy brought by the clowns. Cirkella's talented comedic performers will have the whole family in stitches with their hilarious antics and side-splitting routines, providing a perfect balance to the thrilling and awe-inspiring acts.

Cirkella Circus offers something for everyone. With shows scheduled at 14:30, 17:00, and 20:00 on different days throughout the holiday season, there's a perfect time for every family to enjoy the fun. Indulge in classic circus treats like popcorn and candy floss as you witness the incredible talents of these amazing human performers.

The circus does not include any animals in its performances, showcasing the dedication, skill, and passion of human artists from around the world.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of Cirkella Circus this Christmas! For detailed show schedules, ticket information, and more, visit cirkella.com or call 2137 4283 or WhatsApp 7937 4283.