Unpredictable weather continues to threaten food security in Malta with olive harvest experiencing a significant drop this year, Breeds of Origin Conservancy warned on Friday.

The NGO said in a statement the decline was a result of climate change, and called for the protection of local varieties such as the Bidni olive.

"One of the main reasons for this year’s significant drop in the harvest was the persistent heat throughout the year. The heat prevented olive trees from going into the dormancy phase, which is critical for their health and productivity," Immanuel Grima, deputy chair of the NGO said.

"Without this resting period, the trees didn’t recover adequately and could not develop fruit properly. Moreover, strong winds and storms at the end of April wreaked havoc on the olive tree flowers. Many of the delicate flowers - which had already started to bloom - fell prematurely, greatly reducing the chances for pollination, which eventually leads to fruit.

"This, along with a lack of rain, resulted in the poorest harvest recorded in recent years," he added.

Bidni olives: Breeds of Origin Conservancy

Grima, himself an olive harvester, said he had seen a 69% drop in 2024 compared to 2023, a 74% decrease compared to 2022, and a 45% drop compared to 2021.

The NGO said this substantial drop in production highlighted the urgent need to address agricultural challenges resulting from climate change.

"This unpredictable weather continues to threaten food security and the livelihoods of farmers worldwide.

"Priority must be given to the protection and sustainable use of local varieties such as the Bidni, which, besides being part of our national heritage, is better adapted to local conditions and environment."