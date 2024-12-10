Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri held a rally for his supporters this weekend amid calls for his resignation.

The minister has come under fire for his involvement in the Amanda Muscat scandal, with several organisations calling for his resignation.

Camilleri and former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo were found to have breached ethics and abused their power when they gave Muscat, Bartolo's wife, a top-paid consultancy job that she was not qualified for and that she did not do.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has said that Camilleri must step down in the wake of the scandal.

Bartolo resigned last month after a second scandal emerged. Times of Malta exclusively revealed that the police received a report into suspicious payments that Bartolo’s wife received over a six-month period in 2023.

Rule of law NGO Repubblika, independent candidate Arnold Cassola and 16 student organisations have also said publically that Camilleri should resign over the scandal.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri posted a reel showcasing highlights from his event. Video: Facebook

Calls for his removal, however, did not appear to dampen his supporters, who turned up for a rally in Mġarr, Gozo on Saturday.

Camilleri published footage and pictures of the event where he was photographed hugging young children and the elderly as well as posing for selfies with other supporters.

MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Thomas Bajada - who is also from Gozo - were both in attendance at the rally, with Agius Saliba appearing to speak on the podium during the event.

Addressing his followers the day after, Camilleri said that a "thank you" would not be enough to express his appreciation for the "hundreds" who attended the Christmas-themed gathering.

"I am honoured by your support my friends," he said in a Facebook post.

"Your strong and continuous support gives me greater strength and determination to continue working for our Gozo and our country."