Triq is-Salini, between Naxxar's Telg─ža t'Alla w-Ommu and Burmarrad was briefly closed for traffic on Wednesday morning because of a collision.

The accident happened at about 10.15am when two cars collided at a junction. Transport Malta advised motorists to avoid the area.

An ambulance was on the scene but it is understood that no one was seriously injured.

The road was reopened in the late morning.