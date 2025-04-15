The Malta Tourism Authority has appointed Mizzi Studio, an architecture and design practice, to deliver a strategic plan for the Blue Lagoon in Comino.

It has also announced that daily visitor numbers to Comino will be reduced this year.

"The strategic plan project aims to restore, upgrade, and sustainably protect and preserve (the Blue Lagoon's) delicate ecosystem and natural beauty. This will include the replacement of existing installations with ecologically sensitive and visually appropriate facilities," the Authority said.

The Blue Lagoon is one of Malta’s most widely recognised natural sites. It is a designated Natura 2000 protected area and part of the EU's conservation network.

But over the past years it has been plagued by massive overcrowding, which caused related problems, including littering.

Ian Borg had said in February, weeks after assuming the tourism portfolio, that the government planned to introduce a capacity cap for commercial boat operators and the site could expect to see half the usual number of tourists during this summer’s busiest months.

He also promised to “clean up” Comino, add sanitary facilities and introduce stricter and fairer concessions for boat, kiosk and deckchair operators as early as this summer.

“We must clean up Comino. During July and August,10,000 people descend on Comino’s Blue Lagoon every day, and that’s too many,” he had told Times of Malta.

The Tourism Authority on Tuesday said the government will start the implementation of some new measures this summer, particularly the reduction of daily visitor numbers and restricting ferry operations. Site enhancements are scheduled to be implemented in 2026.

It said that the strategic plan would be key to its drive to alleviate pressure on the site through thoughtful, restorative, and low-impact interventions. In parallel, it would also encourage sustainable visitor access to other key cultural and sensitive sites across Comino.

The strategic plan will upgrade sanitation, create resting points, reorganise food and beverage outlets and introduce an information and enforcement centre.

Designs are currently being developed and will be shared publicly in the coming months.

"Our whole mindset about Comino needs to change. It is a unique and fragile place and we must see it and treat it as such," Ian Borg was quoted as saying.

"Accordingly, this initiative is a decisive step towards its protection and restoration through inclusive access, ecological sensitivity, and long-term stewardship. Access for locals will be a priority, fostering a renewed sense of belonging."