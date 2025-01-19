A 26-year-old man was handed a conditional discharge for admitting to harassing his ex-partner and causing her to fear violence.

The man was arraigned in front of Magistrate Ann Marie Thake on Sunday, accused of harassing the woman, causing her to fear violence and recidivism.

The court heard how the two were in an on-and-off relationship for some time, however, the woman informed the man in recent days she did not wish to continue their relationship.

The accused did not appear to take this well, proceeding to go to the woman’s apartment and waiting outside her door for hours on end, hoping she would relent and let him in.

On a separate occasion, he followed her to a location in Għaxaq where an argument broke out between them.

When asked how he pleaded, the man admitted to the charges. Following submission by the defence and the parte civile lawyer, he was handed a conditional discharge and a three-year restraining order and told not to approach the woman.

The court ordered a ban on the names of all parties.

Police Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused, while Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile.