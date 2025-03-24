The Corinthia Group has officially opened the all-suite 5-star ultra-luxury Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest in Romania’s capital.

Situated at the intersection of Calea Victoriei and Elisabeta Boulevard, Corinthia Bucharest has been entirely repurposed to the highest standards by its Romanian owners, NIRO Investment Group.

Corinthia Bucharest is the brand’s third luxury hotel opening in four months along with The Surrey, a Corinthia hotel in New York’s Upper East Side, and Corinthia Grand Hotel Astoria in Brussels.

Corinthia’s involvement in the project has been handled by QP, the Group’s leading design, engineering and project management company, and now, by Corinthia Hotels Limited, which will operate the hotel on behalf of its owners.

Simon Naudi, CEO of Corinthia Group, said: “We are delighted to have brought another landmark property back to life. Corinthia Bucharest is a truly stunning hotel with rich heritage that has played an important part in Romania’s diverse history, and flying the Corinthia flag in this city is a proud moment for us.”

With only 30 exclusive suites, the hotel offers an intimate, residential atmosphere in a palatial setting. Designed as havens of refined elegance, the suites feature bespoke furnishings and artwork, and are flooded with light from expansive windows, and modern amenities tailored to contemporary travellers.

A corner of one of the luxury suites.

Christophe Chamboncel, CEO of NIRO Group, said: “As owners, we envisioned Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard as more than just a place to stay; it is a tribute to this city's rich legacy, a beacon of refined hospitality, and a lasting investment in its future. This is not just a hotel; it is a statement of heritage, ambition, and the art of hospitality.

Over the decades, the hotel has hosted royalty, dignitaries, and cultural icons, cementing its place in Romania’s rich fabric. Now a national monument recognised by the Romanian Ministry of Culture.

Corinthia Bucharest is also home to a trio of venues – Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge, Boulevard 73, and Heritage Bar.

The former ballroom is now a restaurant.

Boulevard 73 occupies what was formerly the hotel's grand ballroom, where ornate ceilings and crystal chandeliers provide a majestic backdrop for an immersive culinary experience, while Sass’ Restaurant & Lounge is an extension of the Sass' Café Monaco, bringing maximalist Mediterranean flair to Bucharest in a chic baroque-style space. The Heritage Bar stands as a testament to Bucharest's golden age, offering an elegant afternoon tea service daily, as well as a signature cocktail menu inspired by the city’s history.

The hotel also features Corinthia Spa, Bucharest, offering an exclusive sanctuary for restoring balance and vitality, a fully equipped gym, and two private treatment rooms.

Corinthia Group also recently announced plans to plans to operate a landmark 102-storey hotel and residential project under development in the heart of Dubai, while its recently-formed partnership with Action Real Estate Company of Kuwait has acquired two boutique hotel properties totalling 100 keys in a prime location in Beverly Hills, California.