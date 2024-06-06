The Għajnsielem crib association, Ghimmanu-el Għaqda Presepisti, organised a three-day practical course on how to create a diorama. A diorama is a replica of a scene, typically a three-dimensional model either full-sized or miniature.

Fourteen crib enthusiasts from Malta and Gozo participated in an intensive practical course, including new techniques on how to build a diorama.

The course included all the materials used during the process, such as XPS, which is a rigid polystyrene-based product, and expandable foam, as well as a theoretical and practical demonstration on how to apply colour.

The course was conducted by the association’s president, Paul Stellini, helped by members of the committee.

Adrian Psaila gave an overview of the use of different light accessories within the diorama which, if used correctly, add a nicer and a more professional perspective to the whole setup.

The association will be holding a similar course later this year. Further information can be found on the association’s Facebook page.