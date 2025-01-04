Following a successful exhibition at the European Parliament in Brussels, the Għajnsielem-based crib association Għimmanu-El is holding three exhibitions featuring an extraordinary celebration of artistry and faith.

The first is being held at Għajnsielem parish church, where 17 dioramas, previously displayed in Brussels, are now on show.

These stunning works of art depict historical Maltese and Gozitan landscapes, serving as a vivid backdrop to the Nativity of Jesus Christ and key scenes from the story of salvation. Each diorama is testament to the rich cultural heritage and deep spirituality of the Maltese islands.

The second exhibition is being held beneath the parish church, where association members regularly gather to craft their cribs and dioramas. The display features three cribs created by Spanish artist Rafael Martinez Gomez, who has conducted courses for Maltese and Gozitan crib enthusiasts over the past two years.

In addition to these masterpieces, visitors can also admire a variety of dioramas and sculptures that reflect various remarkable skills and a sense of dedication of the association’s members.

The third exhibition, located in one of the halls at St Joseph Band Club, highlights more dioramas and cribs, as well as a special collection created during courses organised by Għimmanu-El.

For the first time, association members who took up these courses had the opportunity to display their work, offering a platform for emerging talent to shine.

The three exhibitions are open to the public until tomorrow.