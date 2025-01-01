Malta ushered in the new year with star-studded concerts and fantastic fireworks displays.

Some 60,000 people are estimated to have attended the celebration in Valletta, with images showing Pjazza San Ġorġ brimming with revellers and people spilling into the surrounding side streets and even taking up a sizable chunk of Reġina.

Crowds in Valletta. Photo: DOI

The Valletta Cultural Agency said on Wednesday that thousands of tourists are thought to have attended the event, which included an explosively colourful fireworks display over the Grand Harbour to welcome 2025.

The display also attracted large crowds in several different areas around the harbour from where the midnight fireworks could also be enjoyed.

A concert at the square featured locals Shaun Farrugia, Ira Losco and Red Electric and ended with a performance from international sensation Cascada.

Local presenters Dorianne Mamo, Owen Bonnici, Keane Cutajar and Taryn Mamo Cefai were also a part of the celebration event.

Party goers in Valletta. Photo: DOI

Another public festival in Kottonera was also well attended yesterday evening, with crowds gathering at the Cospicua waterfront to enjoy the celebration.

The evening featured entertainment by Mike Spiteri, Janvil, Neville, and Joe Brown, with revellers also being able to enjoy the Grand Harbour fireworks from the area.

Meanwhile crowds were also being entertained at the annual celebration at it-Tokk in Victoria Gozo, where the new year's eve bash featured The Travellers and international act Sonique.