Companies worldwide invest a lot of time, money and energy in leadership development. And yet, most fail to achieve the desired outcomes. Where do they fail?

In her new book, Leaders Made From Within, Maria Loumpourdi – who has a doctorate in leadership development from the University of Glasgow – introduces a transformative approach to leadership development, offering a practical and evidence-based framework that can be customised to meet the unique needs of organisations and leaders.

Q: Leadership: nature, nurture or both?

A: When asked, “Who can be a leader?” my answer is always the same: “anyone can”. This often raises eyebrows because it challenges the common belief that leaders are born with unique, innate qualities. It’s natural to be sceptical − how can anyone in an organisation be a leader? Doesn’t leadership require some special ability or natural gift? The reality, however, is that leadership is far more about nurture than nature.

While certain traits may make it easier for some to step into leadership roles, these traits are not fixed − they can be developed and honed over time. Modern research has dismantled the myth that leaders are born with an inherent gift, proving instead that leadership is a skill anyone can learn, practise and master through experience, self-awareness and continuous development.

Leadership isn’t some rare, mystical quality reserved for a chosen few; it’s a capability anyone can develop with the right mindset and dedication.

In my book, Leaders Made From Within, I explore the key attributes that drive effective leadership, explain their importance and, most importantly, show how anyone can develop them. Leadership isn’t about being born with it − it’s about becoming it.

Q: What are the main pitfalls that organisations succumb to when developing leadership?

A: Many companies struggle to achieve their leadership goals, despite the $360 billion global investment in leadership development, because they rely too heavily on generic, one-size-fits-all programmes. These cookie-cutter approaches overlook the fact that leadership development is deeply personal and highly context-specific. When development programmes don’t connect with the real-world challenges leaders face, they simply fall short.

In the book, I point out that leadership development often falls short because it focuses too much on training that feels detached from reality. Real growth happens when leaders can apply what they learn in their actual work environment, not just in workshops.

It’s also not just about developing individual leaders − true success comes from aligning leadership development with the organisation’s culture, strategy and goals. Without that alignment and genuine support from senior management, even the biggest investments in leadership won’t make a lasting impact. Leadership development has to be more than a box-ticking exercise – it needs to be deeply connected to both leader and organisation.

Q: What drove you – and inspired you – to write your new book?

A: What drove me to write Leaders Made from Within is a deep passion for transforming individuals into leaders who make a positive impact on both people and organisations.

Over the years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the tremendous difference effective leadership can make, and, conversely, the harm that poor leadership can cause. Through my work across various industries and my doctoral research, I learned that leadership development requires a tailored approach.

I wanted to create a practical, evidence-based resource for professionals in leadership development, HR, talent management and CEOs of small- to medium-sized companies to implement customised strategies that help leaders grow from within and drive lasting, positive change in their organisations.

Q: What are the main elements that an organisation needs in order to cultivate leadership from within?

A: To cultivate leadership from within, an organisation first needs a clear vision and mission − people need to understand where the company is headed and the purpose behind their work to effectively lead and make decisions. Strong values are also essential; when these are clearly communicated and lived out, they guide leadership behaviours and actions.

Leadership development should align with the company’s strategic goals, but senior management also needs to lead by example, showing what good leadership looks like in practice. A culture of trust and inclusivity is crucial − leadership doesn’t thrive in rigid, top-down environments. People need to feel empowered to step up, take responsibility and be accountable for the organisation’s success.

Finally, providing employees with opportunities to make decisions, take on challenges and learn from experience is key to developing leadership from within. When these elements come together, leadership becomes a natural part of how the organisation functions, not just a title or position.

Q: Does effective leadership require continuous improvement and learning?

A: Absolutely! The challenges leaders face are always evolving, and so must their skills and perspectives. Complacency is the greatest threat to leadership effectiveness – leaders must stay committed to self-reflection, adapting to new circumstances and learning from both their successes and failures.

Leadership is an ongoing process of self-evolution

In Leaders Made From Within, I explore how continuous development is essential to unlocking one’s full leadership potential. The cover of the book features a powerful image of a figure carving itself from stone, symbolising the journey of self-development. The unfinished nature of the figure highlights that leadership is an ongoing process of self-evolution. True leaders are lifelong learners, always seeking ways to improve and better serve their teams and organisations.

Q: Does hybrid working require different leadership qualities?

A: I believe the core qualities of effective leadership remain the same, whether leading in-person, remotely or in a hybrid model. What changes is how leaders communicate and maintain connection.

Regardless of the set-up, leaders need to articulate a clear vision, set objectives and create psychological safety so people feel comfortable sharing ideas and taking risks. Leading by example, offering personalised support and fostering open and honest communication are crucial to building trust and keeping teams aligned.

From my experience and research, effective leaders possess key traits like self-awareness and self-control, empathy, integrity and strong communication skills, along with the ability to think critically, solve problems and manage relationships effectively.

In a hybrid or remote environment, frequent and structured communication becomes even more important. Regular check-ins and clear communication routines help keep everyone on track and ensure the team stays connected and aligned.

Q: What are the main benefits that organisations, and people, derive from good leadership?

A: Effective leadership is key to both organisational success and employee satisfaction and retention. A recent study by Boston Consulting Group shows that over half of employees planning to leave their jobs are dissatisfied with their managers, highlighting the impact leadership has on employee retention.

Effective leaders create supportive environments where employees feel valued, leading to higher engagement and reduced turnover. For organisations, good leadership boosts performance, fosters innovation and helps teams navigate challenges.

In Leaders Made From Within, I explore how effective leadership benefits both the organisation and its people, empowering individuals to grow and succeed together.

