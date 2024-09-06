Last Sunday, Palazzo Parisio in Naxxar hosted the launch of DaintyVintage.com, a new online platform for vintage fashion, created by Maltese entrepreneurs Kelly Pisani and Lexi Borg.

What started as a personal thrifting hobby for Pisani in 2020 has since grown into a full platform offering a curated selection of vintage clothing and accessories from the ‘90s and 2000s.

With Borg stepping in as Creative Director, the duo is now preparing to expand their vision internationally. Their guiding motto, “to seduce with style,” reflects their approach to combining timeless fashion with a modern twist.

Malta’s first vintage fashion show

The event was attended by more than 150 guests, including well-known figures from Malta’s fashion scene like Stella Cini and Lorinda Mamo. DJ Nagem Gatt kept the mood lively throughout the night, while the guests enjoyed drinks and the beautiful atmosphere of Palazzo Parisio.

Kelly and Lexi's next big move is a series of vintage pop-up stores across Malta.

A highlight of the night was the vintage fashion show, where 18 models walked the runway, showcasing hundreds of outfits. The styles ranged from playful Coquette looks and Fairycore vibes to nostalgic Y2K fashion. Photographers Lindsey Bahia and Dean Bartolo captured the key moments, ensuring the event was well documented.

Sweet finishes and exciting announcements

To top off the event, guests were treated to a special heart-shaped cake in Dainty Vintage’s brand colors, crafted by Jeanine Vela from Ganna’s Bakes. This added a sweet note to what was already an exciting evening.

At the end of the event, Kelly and Lexi shared their next big move: a series of vintage pop-up stores across Malta. These stores will allow them to introduce their brand to even more people and grow a community of vintage lovers before their international launch.

The online experience

For those who couldn’t attend the event, all of the featured outfits, plus 300 more unique items, will be available on DaintyVintage.com starting this Sunday at midnight. The website, built on Shopify, integrates secure payment options like Stripe and PayPal, providing customers with a smooth and safe shopping experience.

Kelly and Lexi's approach is combining timeless fashion with a modern twist.

The first pop-up store will open in Balluta this Sunday, September 8, at 10am, with more to follow in other locations soon.

To stay updated on future events and store openings, follow Dainty Vintage at DaintyVintage.com, Instagram @thedaintyvintage and Facebook Dainty Vintage.