Colourful festive lights were switched on in Valletta on Sunday evening, as a large crowd witnessed the capital’s streets illuminate in dazzling lights. 

Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency Jason Micallef, Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici and the Valletta local council mayor Olaf McKay switched on the colourful Christmas display at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The switching on was part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Christmas programme, which was announced last week. It was followed by a concert. 

The programme includes around 25 activities spread across December.

In a Facebook post, VCA chair Micallef said that just a month before Christmas, the switching of the lights created a beautiful atmosphere in the capital. 

He said the Christmas celebrations this year will be the "biggest programme of events" ever held in the capital. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.