Colourful festive lights were switched on in Valletta on Sunday evening, as a large crowd witnessed the capital’s streets illuminate in dazzling lights.

Chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency Jason Micallef, Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici and the Valletta local council mayor Olaf McKay switched on the colourful Christmas display at Pjazza Teatru Rjal.

The switching on was part of the Valletta Cultural Agency’s Christmas programme, which was announced last week. It was followed by a concert.

The programme includes around 25 activities spread across December.

In a Facebook post, VCA chair Micallef said that just a month before Christmas, the switching of the lights created a beautiful atmosphere in the capital.

He said the Christmas celebrations this year will be the "biggest programme of events" ever held in the capital.