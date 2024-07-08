Monica Borg Debrincat, who teaches Italian at Sir Mikelanġ Refalo Sixth Form, is currently helping out with the administrative duties at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria. One of the tasks was the transfer of the silver liturgical items on display to St George’s basilica to be exhibited for the feast of St George being celebrated on July 21.

As agreed with the guardian of the conventual church of St Francis in Victoria, several artefacts belonging to the church were taken to Il-Ħaġar as a replacement.

Borg Debrincat is also responsible in organising the restoration of paintings from the Gozo Ministry collection commissioned to the museum. Last week, Borg Debrincat delivered back to the ministry two paintings restored by Genoa artist Michela Fasce.

Borg Debrincat was a member of the group that coordinated the current temporary exhibition at Il-Ħaġar by Neapolitan father and son Aurelio and Simone Talpa. She was also responsible for media releases and invites.

Borg Debrincat has other duties, including the schedule of volunteers to greet museum visitors on an eight-hour daily basis seven days a week.

Last week, she had a training session with a French speaking student currently in Malta who offered her services to the museum.

Borg Debrincat is also impressively active for organising one-off events, the latest one being a roof concert as part of the Victoria International Arts Festival.