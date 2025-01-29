Delivery fleet operators have joined forces and set up the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association.

The association said in a statement it will streamline policies adopted by operators in this sector and provide a coordinated response to government proposals.

It meanwhile welcomes the proposed Malta Labour Migration Policy launched by the government earlier this year, saying it provided clarity "in a highly complex policy area".

The association clarified it was not advocating an increase in the number of Third Country Nationals.

"The association will put forward proposals that will encourage the utilisation of TCNs who already have full-time jobs in Malta by taking up part-time positions to satisfy market demands in the sector.

"The MDFOA believes that flexibility in policy implementation will help achieve objectives more expediently."