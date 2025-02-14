In an initiative aimed at promoting sustainability and biodiversity, the Gozo Ministry, in collaboration with three schools in Gozo, academia and the Inter-Diocesan Environment Commission of the Church in Malta, has developed “demonstration gardens” showcasing local genetic resources.

These gardens not only celebrate Malta’s unique flora but also highlight practical ways communities can adapt to climate change. Through the use of QR codes and links, one can access more information on every species planted.

Nature has endowed Malta with an array of hardy plants that thrive in hot, dry conditions. Yet, these native species are often overlooked when designing gardens or landscaping projects.

By using plants like Helichrysum melitense (the Maltese everlasting) and Euphorbia melitensis (the Maltese spurge), which require minimal water, pesticides or fertilisers, it’s easier to keep these gardens looking beautiful and resilient while focusing on the sustainability of local biodiversity; they are also much cheaper to maintain.

The three gardens – St Francis primary school (Victoria), Laura Vicuna primary school (Għasri) and the Bishop’s Conservatory secondary school (Victoria) – are strategically located in areas that are visible to the public, ensuring their impact extends beyond the schools to the wider community. They are equipped with interpretation tools that explain the initiative’s rationale, highlight the benefits of using native plants and provide detailed descriptions of the species. The QR codes link visitors to maltawildplants.com, a comprehensive database offering detailed information on Malta’s native flora. This initiative is part of the Simaseed Plus project, funded by the INTERREG Italia-Malta Programme.

The garden at St Francis primary school is popular with both locals and tourists. Its students, aged three to 11, help maintain the garden as part of their environmental education.

Situated in a rural area, the Laura Vicuna primary school integrates its students by keeping them involved in the garden’s upkeep. Part of the garden is within the school grounds, while another area is open to the community.

The Bishop’s Conservatory secondary school, which lacked green spaces, welcomed the introduction of native plants to its premises. The garden is an educational tool and a much-needed addition to the school’s recreational areas.

The three schools have committed to maintaining the gardens for the benefit of their students and the wider community.

By integrating modern technology into the environment, visitors can explore how native plants can enhance sustainability, reduce water consumption and turn open spaces into a beautiful experience, while gaining a deeper appreciation for the island’s natural heritage.

The Simaseed Plus project involved partners from the University of Catania, the University of Malta and the Gozo Ministry.

Visit www.simaseed.unict.it for more information.