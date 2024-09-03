Dining at a Michelin-star restaurant is the perfect opportunity to spend more time than usual in front of a mirror getting ready for a night out; to feel pampered in excellent service; and to sample food that combines well-sourced ingredients with craftsmanship. It’s theatre in all its glory.

What normally does not feature within such context is children – because for most diners, eating out at a Michelin-star restaurant automatically precludes the young ones, and entails leaving the kids with relatives or a nanny.

The Dine with the Young event offers parents the opportunity to expose their children to a quality dining experience.

Yet Bahia, the one-star Michelin restaurant housed in the elegant Corinthia Palace in Attard, is going against the grain and organizing a Dine with the Young event. The aim of this event – which is happening on September 6 – is to bring the Michelin dining experience closer to children and youths. In much the same way that a parent and their child share special memories when they entertain themselves at the theatre, cinema or beach, Dine with the Young is an innovative way to spend quality time together and share a passion for hospitality and food.

This is not something new for Bahia – as since its inception in 2016, the restaurant has always welcomed children of all ages. Recently Bahia has also collaborated with the Mediterranean Culinary Academy, which organises cooking classes for children and youths. The Bahia team gave them insight on the way a restaurant works. The students also got to see head chef, Carlos Buttigieg, prepare one of the dishes on the menu, followed by tasting a dessert, prepared by sous chef Michaela Attard.

The Dine with the Young event is taking this a step further, and offering parents the opportunity to expose their children to a quality dining experience. During the event, Bahia will present a special five-course meal for young diners, aged eight to 15, and their family – a memorable occasion to enjoy an exciting culinary experience, spend quality time together, and create lasting memories.

For reservations please call on 9999 1270 or e-mail info@bahia.com.mt. At least one young diner and one adult must be present at the table. Prices are at €75 per adult for five courses, and €50 per young diner for five courses, including non-alcoholic beverages pairing.