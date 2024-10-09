Nestled in the heart of Malta, lies the charming village of Attard. Few realize just how old H’Attard truly is, with its roots stretching back to prehistoric times. This year, Mixja Madwarna, a Planning Authority (PA) monthly educational walking tour will unearth the historical beauty, stunning gardens, and architectural wonders of this locality.

The PA’s walking tour of Attard offers something for everyone.

As one of the Three Villages (alongside Lija and Balzan), Attard’s charm lies in its peaceful atmosphere, traditional citrus orchards, and rich heritage.

For over a decade, the Planning Authority (PA) has been organizing these monthly educational tours. Last year’s tour focused on the quaint village of Qrendi, while in previous years, we explored Bormla, Pietà, Floriana, Rabat, Żejtun, Valletta, and other locations.

Beyond the well-known landmarks, Attard hides many smaller, yet equally fascinating treasures.

Renowned for its vibrant citrus orchards, which once supplied fruit to Malta's nobility, participants during the village walking tour will be able to appreciate some of these orchards which are still lovingly tended by local families.

The village is home to a number of impressive architectural gems, reflecting Malta’s unique blend of styles from different periods of history. Along the walk participants will encounter several remarkable sites that showcase the village's heritage. Amongst others:

Attard Railway Embankment: This structure which stretches to a length of almost 400metres was built to make good the topographical depression half-way along the 1882 railway route from Valletta to Mdina. It linked the St. Antonio platform (which was a small stop for visitors to the famed gardens nearby) with the Attard Station.

Villa Refalo: Now part of the Corinthia Palace Hotel, this villa was named after its first owner, Sir Michelangelo Refalo (1876-1923). This gentleman, who also served as the Chief Justice during the British rule had decided to leave Valletta to reside with his family in this new abode in Attard, a few paces from San Anton Gardens and the San Anton Palace.

Russian Orthodox Chapel: Located within the private grounds of San Anton Palace, this chapel was constructed in the early 20th century by Russian émigrés who were living in Malta after fleeing the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

Villa Roseville: Considered one of Malta's best examples of art nouveau architecture, this structure was scheduled as a Grade 2 building by the Planning Authority in January 2000. An early 20th century house, this residence forms part of a series of villas and traditional town houses in Attard.

Parish Church dedicated to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary: Dating back to the 17th century, this parish church is an icon Baroque building. Its impressive dome and intricately carved interior and main portal showcase the artistic prowess of Maltese craftsmen.

Gnien l-Istazzjon: Situated on the site of the old Attard railway station, this garden has recently been renovated and includes a new cultural and educational centre built on the original footprint evoking the proportions of the former railway station. The works were partially funded by the PA’s Development Planning Fund.

Beyond the well-known landmarks, Attard hides many smaller, yet equally fascinating treasures. Meandering through its narrow streets, participants will be able to appreciate traditional Maltese townhouses with their limestone façades, often adorned with decorative carvings, chapels and niche with statues, giving a glimpse into the deep religious traditions of the Maltese people.

Whether a history enthusiast, a lover of architecture, or simply looking to enjoy a Sunday morning leisurely walk through one of Malta's most charming villages, the PA's walking tour of Attard offers something for everyone.

For more information and to reserve a place visit https://www.pa.org.mt/

Dates of the tour

November 17, 2024

December 1, 2024

January 26, 2025

February 23, 2025

March 30, 2025

April 27, 2025

May 18, 2025