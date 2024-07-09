The Gozo Food Festival will be held this weekend, with two evenings of culinary celebrations from across the world at Xewkija Square.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the festival, now in its sixth year, will be held on Friday and Saturday.

Those present will be able to sample "the goodness of Asian food, the quality of Mediterranean cuisine, the best European dishes and the authenticity of Gozitan food," the Gozo ministry said. Around 20 exhibitors will be serving food from various countries.

This year the organisers are focusing more on versatility, with over 100 dishes from around the world being served by participants. There will also be a special area dedicated for children, complete with appropriate food, games and attractions.

Admission is free. Malta Public Transport will be operating a shuttle service from Mġarr Ferry Terminal to Xewkija Square.