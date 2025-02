The Environmental Health Directorate warned on Tuesday that the product Weinblätter, eingelegt (vine leaves in brine) of the brand Armenium must not be consumed.

This product, lot number AP-006 sold in a glass jar of 720g with the best before date September 11, 2025, was found to contain “elevated levels of various pesticides.”

More information on 21337333 or by email on admin.ehd@gov.mt.