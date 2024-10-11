The iconic building of Don Bosco Oratory dominating St Augustine’s Square in Victoria is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its inauguration on October 8, 1949. Built on the initiative of Gozitan priest and philanthropist Dun Pawl Micallef, the oratory has served as a religious, cultural and social hub for the children and youths of Victoria.

To commemorate this event, mass was said at the oratory chapel by Mgr Carmelo Mercieca on October 6. Mgr Mercieca led the oratory through the turbulent years following the departure of the Salesian fathers in 1965 and in later years. In his homily, he spoke about the life of Don Bosco and his educational system… and the relevance of the oratory to the Church and society today.

Built on the plan by architect Wiġi Portelli of Għarb, the building encompasses three main areas – a chapel, a theatre and a playground which constitute the three main pillars of the Don Bosco’s educational system.

The oratory, synonymous with theatrical productions, has been one of the leading theatres in Gozo since its inauguration.

A committee made up of Salesian old boys is organising various events to commemorate the anniversary, including the issue of a commemorative card in collaboration with the Gozo Philatelic Society. The commemorative card, by GPS vice president Anthony Grech, with a personalised stamp and a special postal handstamp, has been issued on October 8.

Earlier this year, the oratory also commemorated the 90th anniversary since the canonisation of St John Bosco and the opening of the house which served as the first oratory on the island. A book about the history of the oratory by Mgr Dr Joseph Bezzina will be launched soon.