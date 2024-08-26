Malta’s overpopulation is no accident. For the last decade or so, it has been driven by government policies aimed at boosting the economy through an influx of (mainly) cheap labour.

These deliberate choices have led to an unsustainable population boom. Now, as public discontent grows, the government is scrambling to curb the influx of third-country nationals by resorting to a series of measures. Some of the measures are long overdue but some are too drastic, unrealistic, discriminatory and, sadly, shorn of any form of compassion.

It even sparked a group of lawyers and legal procurators who issued a statement last Wednesday calling out for a review of the “drastic” policy. They did not just make a plea for bureaucratic leniency but for a semblance of fairness and decency.

The current implementation of the 180-day rule for visa processing is leaving many individuals – often those who have invested their life savings – facing the harsh reality of losing everything due to bureaucratic inflexibility.

This period, intended to streamline the migration process, has proven to be an impractical time frame for many applicants abroad, particularly those coming from countries where visa processing times are notoriously long.

The result is a cruel cycle: applicants who finally secure their visas will find that their ‘approval in principle’ letter has expired, leaving them with no option but to start the process anew or abandon their plans altogether.

This situation was previously managed with a degree of understanding by the authorities, who allowed individuals with a valid visa but an expired letter to proceed with their work permit applications upon arrival in Malta.

However, Identità is now adopting a more rigid stance, revoking visas of those whose letters have expired, regardless of the circumstances. This abrupt and draconian shift is already starting to cause distress, confusion and financial loss for many TCNs.

The new approach reflects a troubling lack of compassion and common sense, with little regard for the challenges these individuals face. Many of these people have left behind their homes and families, often at great personal cost, to seek a better life in Malta. To impose further obstacles upon arrival, after months of waiting and uncertainty, is not only unfair but inhumane.

Draconian measures will only deepen antagonism toward foreigners working in Malta and, in the long term, worsen existing labour shortages in critical sectors like health and care, where third-country nationals play an essential role. As Malta continues to depend on foreign workers to sustain these sectors, it is crucial not to undermine their contribution with rigid and unrealistic bureaucratic practices.

Just as word spread in Asian countries, especially, about job opportunities in Malta, we now risk facing the opposite effect – a complete loss of interest. Which would mean that, unless employers in vital sectors are prepared to better wages and conditions, we could soon face severe shortages in areas like nursing. And that would spark a crisis.

Of course, it is positive that the authorities are finally clamping down on the practice of bringing third-country nationals to Malta under false pretences or any form of exploitation. Everybody knew it had been happening – but, for years, the authorities chose to turn a blind eye – until the media put the spotlight on the problem.

We now hope that the police will relentlessly clamp down on the dodgy organisations that have become rich off the backs of people simply looking for work.

But, ultimately, the migration process should be designed to support those who are willing to contribute to our society, not to penalise them for delays beyond their control.