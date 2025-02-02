Malta’s tourism industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, with the EU Matters, Funding & Industry HR Department of the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) playing a key role. This department fosters innovation, secures funding, and nurtures the human capital that drives the sector forward, ensuring Malta remains a competitive and sustainable destination.

Aligned with EU priorities such as the Tourism Action Plan 2030, the department leverages EU funding to support projects that enhance Malta’s tourism infrastructure, improve service quality, and promote sustainability. Simultaneously, its Industry HR pushes initiatives to regenerate the working force, aiming at building resilience to tackle global tourism challenges.

A flagship initiative is the inaugural Malta Tourism Awards, set for April. These awards aim to celebrate excellence and recognize significant contributions to Malta’s tourism sector which align with the National Tourism Strategy, strengthening Malta’s position as a leading tourist destination. With categories like the Responsible Tourism Development Award and the Tourism Worker of the Year Award, the initiative highlights industry achievements and encourages continuous improvement, emphasising the importance of employees as the industry’s key asset.

Beyond the awards, the department nurtures future talent through programs like Career Exploration – the World of Hospitality. In partnership with the National School Support Services (NSSS) and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA), the program introduces Grade 5 students to the hospitality world. Through workshops led by renowned hotels, young learners gain practical understanding of various hotel operations, sparking interest in tourism careers, thus laying the foundation for a skilled workforce. Additionally, Career Orientation visits for older Grade 9 students are being organized at 4- and 5-star hotels. The department also supports career guidance professionals, as demonstrated through a seminar held last December. This event highlighted the range of career opportunities in tourism which offer rewarding paths in the industry. Another similar seminar will be held in Gozo this March, supported by the Gozo Tourism Association (GTA).

The department’s collaboration with the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA) on Erasmus+ projects further supports continuous professional development. For instance, recent exchange programs in Rome focused on digitalization and AI technology, offering tourism employees in managerial roles the opportunities for skill enhancement and cultural exchange.

Through these initiatives, the MTA is shaping Malta’s tourism industry of tomorrow, developing and empowering its human resources for long-term success in an increasingly competitive global market. The support and collaboration of the main tourism stakeholders is key behind the success of this workforce regeneration drive.