The deadline for the inquiry into the circumstances that led to the theft of 132kg of cannabis resin from an army barracks has been extended following a request from the retired judge conducting the inquiry.

Last month, drugs held inside a sealed container at the Safi barracks, were stolen by thieves who managed to enter the secure Armed Forces of Malta area.

They had been held by the AFM at the request of the Court Services Agency. The drugs were part of a larger seizure of cannabis resin made at the Malta Freeport last June.

Officials initially determined that 226kg of cannabis was missing, but this week it emerged forensic examiners later confirmed that 132kg was the amount stolen.

Conducted by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia, the inquiry is to determine what security measures the AFM deployed once the drugs were in custody and if there is a link between the administrative processes to transfer the drugs to the AFM and the theft.

The compilation of evidence against six people charged in connection with the theft heard the drugs were transported from Customs to AFM by a private haulier escorted by police since police do not have equipment to carry such an amount of drugs.

This was a decision taken by the court registrar as the drugs were in the custody of the court registrar.

The judge will also submit his conclusions, along with recommendations.

While the inquiry’s deadline was set for Friday, an OPM spokesperson confirmed with Times of Malta that it has been extended and will be published in “the coming days.”

He said the retired judge requested an extension, with the request approved by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Five men and a woman have been arraigned and accused of carrying out last month's theft or of being involved in it.

Sean Attard from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace from Marsa, Yousef Essesi from St Paul’s Bay, Cleaven Pace from Marsa, Liam Stewart from Pieta and Christa Gauci have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said he feels politically responsible for what happened and offered his resignation, but he remained in office after both the cabinet and Prime Minister Robert Abela publicly expressed their support.