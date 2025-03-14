Representatives of more than 60 countries have concluded negotiations on a revised set of United Nations principles for national and regional counter-terrorism strategies during a conference hosted in Malta this week.

The conference led to the launch of the Valletta Principles which build on the Bogota Principles, announced in 2013 in a similar conference in Colombia, to offer guidance on counter-terrorism.

The review concluded during the Malta conference on Wednesday and Thursday was necessary to ensure that counter-terrorism strategies remain effective, rights-respecting and adaptable to changing circumstances.

The revised principles will serve as the global cornerstone to guide countries in developing and implementing national and regional counter-terrorism strategies, focusing on capacity-building, countering the financing of terrorism, protecting human rights, safeguarding the rights of terrorism victims, and enhancing border management, among other key areas.

Deputy prime minister Ian Borg will be formally submitting the Valletta Principles on behalf of Malta to the United Nations Security Council and to the United Nations General Assembly in the coming days.

The conference was opened by President Myriam Spiteri Debono who highlighted Malta’s continued role as a contributor and promoter of international peace and security.