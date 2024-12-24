eCabs will be making 30 vehicles and drivers available to Boxing Day charity telethon L-Istrina, the cab company has said.

The vehicles, which have all been rebranded to raise awareness of L-Istrina, will be used to collect financial pledges from businesses and individuals across the country. Four other eCabs staff members will help coordinate the vehicles throughout the day.

Last year, eCabs made 20 vehicles available to the event.

L-Istrina is a 12-hour charity telethon held every year on Boxing Day to raise millions of euros for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. Fastdrop, a specialised delivery service provider and part of the eCabs group of businesses, will also contribute vehicles and staff to this initiative.

Mark Mizzi, Head of Finance & Operations at the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, thanked eCabs for its continued partnership. eCabs malta Head of Operations Luke Spiteri said the company was proud to be backing L-Istrina.

Beyond the 12-hour telethon on Boxing Day, eCabs and Fastdrop will also be helping L-Istrina staff collect funds pledged after the Boxing Day event.