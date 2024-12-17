Noise pollution, fuelled especially by our traffic and our uncontrollable construction industry, has become one of Malta’s perennial problems.

Noise is practically inescapable in this country, and with evidence linking prolonged exposure to sound with mental health issues, it has become crucial to seek out the few remaining quiet places on the island. Many of us feel there is no choice but to travel overseas in search of some peace and quiet.

This is where an interesting suggestion made by 24-year-old Master’s in Architecture student Gary James Ghirxi comes in.

In his dissertation, he proposes a concept that several Nordic countries have already adopted: turning Malta’s cemeteries into public spaces of rest and refuge from the hectic world outside. Cemeteries, often rich in greenery and heritage, can serve as tranquil refuges away from noise and stress.

One of the world’s most famous cemeteries, Père Lachaise in Paris attracts millions of visitors annually. Its serene paths, striking monuments, and lush landscaping make it a place for both remembrance and peaceful strolls. London’s Highgate Cemetery has become a sanctuary for visitors seeking quiet reflection amid historical gravestones.

Of course, for this concept to be effective, we must first change our idea of what recreational areas should consist of. It has surely escaped no one’s notice that, generally speaking, the Maltese can be rowdy.

All you need to do is walk down the streets of our capital city, and you will get a clear indication of this as pedestrians compete against the din of loud music. It goes without saying that kind of cacophony is not remotely appropriate for a site that should emanate peace.

Still, if the cemetery idea were to take root, it would cost taxpayers much less than many of the vanity projects we see daily because the focus would be on making the area more accessible rather than giving it a makeover.

All it would take is the installation of a few benches to give people places to sit and read, safe pathways, and decent toilet facilities without compromising the existing site and making it look like a fairground.

The aim would be to work with what there already is rather than create something completely new.

It is interesting that in a country still tied to the Catholic faith, which is based on rewarding the great and the good with everlasting life after death, our citizens still have such morbid and negative feelings surrounding the demise of the body and cemeteries at large.

Surely, room can be made for them to be seen as serene spaces removed from the hustle and bustle of daily life where we can better connect with nature and ourselves while in contemplation. With technological advances and lengthened life expectancies, death has almost become considered an afterthought rather than an inevitability. We have become increasingly removed from nature and divorced from the sacred.

The idea of seeing cemeteries serve as resting sites for the living and the dead will help us regroup and reconnect with ourselves. Sharing space with those who have moved on is not distasteful or macabre as long as it is done in the most respectful of ways.

As the old Maltese adage goes, it makes far more sense to be scared of the living than of those who are gone.