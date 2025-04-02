Deciding to have a child is an exciting and life-changing moment for a couple or a single person.

The anticipation of parenthood brings immense joy, and when pregnancy is confirmed, dreams of the future as a parent begin to take shape.

For some, the wait for pregnancy is short. For others, it takes longer. But when a woman finds out she is carrying the child she longed for, the happiness, for her and her partner is profound. Some parents see their dreams fulfilled.

But some others see their pregnancy hopes shattered.

Pregnancy loss is deeply painful on many levels. Physically, a woman experiences severe cramping, heavy bleeding, and other symptoms. Some even see their dead foetus.

Psychologically, hormonal fluctuations can lead to emotional darkness. But the hardest part is the grief – the loss of the baby she never got to meet, seeing the life she imagined slipping away. A woman needs time to heal and grieve before she can return to work and face a world filled with reminders of motherhood.

Of course, partners grieve too. While they may not suffer physically, they endure the heartbreak of loss and witness their loved one’s pain, often feeling helpless.

This is why the government is currently considering the introduction of paid miscarriage leave. This is a positive step, but key considerations must be given the weight they deserve.

Women should not have to endure the stress of formally applying for ‘miscarriage leave’ if they are not ready to talk about their loss.

Some may also wish to keep their pregnancy journey private from employers for personal or professional reasons. Many women suffer in silence after a miscarriage. Recognising it as a legitimate reason for leave normalises the conversation around reproductive health.

Miscarriage is not just an emotional loss but also a medical event. Paid leave allows women to recover without the stress of returning to work immediately.

Importantly, gestational age should not determine eligibility for leave. While later pregnancy losses are often more physically complex, grief is not measured in weeks.

In Britain, parliament is introducing the right to two weeks of bereavement leave for parents who have suffered a pregnancy loss before 24 weeks’ gestation. This applies already to a loss after 24 weeks.

In 2021, the New Zealand government introduced three days of paid leave for women and their partners after a miscarriage or stillbirth. The policy acknowledges the grief and recovery time needed, reducing stigma and providing support.

Beyond policy changes, the healthcare system must be more sensitive. Women who lose a baby should not have to wait in the same hospital areas as pregnant women. Many also report a lack of information on what to expect following pregnancy loss.

Perhaps paid leave could be accompanied by better support services, ensuring grieving parents receive both the time and care they need to heal.

It is important that parents are given the counselling they need, properly advised on what their options are for future pregnancies and why a miscarriage took place in the first place.

Providing miscarriage leave is not merely about policy change. It’s about acknowledging the grief experienced by families during one of life’s most heartbreaking moments and offering them the time and care needed to heal fully. Seen on the work-life balance spectrum – this is where work needs to, respectfully, take a step back.