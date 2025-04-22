When Jorge Bergoglio appeared on the Vatican balcony as Pope Francis in March 2013, there was an air of cynicism about how this relatively unknown Argentine cardinal would lead the Catholic Church. Now, upon his death, even his harshest critics agree that Francis silently transformed the Catholic Church.

His first symbolic act was to visit Lampedusa, which had become a shameful symbol of the migrant crisis. That visit, where he famously condemned the “globalisation of indifference”, set the tone for a papacy that would prioritise the vulnerable over pomp, humanity over doctrine, and moral leadership over institutional preservation.

In an age of growing secularism and waning religious influence – an evolution that was not necessarily negative – Francis understood that the Church’s relevance depended not on rigidly upholding tradition, but in actively addressing the pressing issues of the modern world.

From the start, he rejected papal pomp. His decision to let go of the lavish Apostolic Palace for the modest Vatican guesthouse and ride in ordinary cars wasn’t mere symbolism – they embodied his belief that the Church should practice the humility it preaches.

Within weeks of his papacy, it became clear that Francis was fearless and unapologetically political when addressing real-world issues. Whether speaking about environmental degradation in Brazil or economic inequality in the US, he consistently challenged power structures that fuel injustice.

Even when he visited Malta in 2022, he made the headlines not just for the spiritual message.

He urged the Maltese to combat corruption, promote honesty in politics, and resist unbridled construction and land speculation.

“May you always cultivate legality and transparency… which will enable the eradication of corruption and criminality, neither of which acts openly and in broad daylight,” he told the Maltese people.

He even addressed climate change through his encyclical Laudato Si’, calling for urgent action to protect our planet.

‘May you always cultivate legality and transparency… which will enable the eradication of corruption and criminality, neither of which acts openly and in broad daylight,’ he told the Maltese people

His most profound impact may be in the Church’s inclusivity. His somewhat liberal attitudes did not represent a break from Catholic doctrine, but rather an insistence that the Church should listen to everyone – not alienate them.

When he was asked about gay priests, he replied – “Who am I to judge?” – setting a new tone of acceptance. This wasn’t just rhetoric; it was followed by concrete actions, culminating in his historic decision to allow informal blessings for same-sex couples.

Did he go all the way? No, he didn’t, and liberal voices think that was a missed opportunity, but Francis managed to create space for pastoral responses that prioritise compassion over condemnation.

Women were appointed to high-level positions previously reserved for male clergy. His efforts to combat financial corruption within the Church, while not always successful, demonstrated a commitment to institutional reform that previous pontiffs avoided. Even his declaration that heaven is open to atheists pushed non-believers to question religious boundaries.

So what happens next? The forces of religious conservatism, sometimes dangerously aligned with far-right political movements, are pushing for a return to a more rigid, exclusionary Catholicism. Such a retreat would not only betray Francis’s legacy but would accelerate the Church’s irrelevance in an increasingly pluralistic world. The Church’s influence has dramatically waned but it would be a pity to undermine the extraordinary good this institution still provides to the marginalised.

The next conclave must recognise that Francis’s approach was not about following secular trends but about recovering the essential Christian message of love, mercy, and radical inclusion.

We salute the pope who showed what moral leadership looks like in the 21st century: grounded in fundamental values yet unafraid of change, focused on serving humanity rather than preserving institutional power. If his successor fails to build on this foundation, the Church risks alienating yet another generation.