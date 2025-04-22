Obituaries

AGIUS. On Sunday, April 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED of San Ġwann, aged 81, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Doris, née Taliana, his daughters Geraldine and her partner Lubert, Angele and her husband Tancred, his beloved grandchildren Gabriel, Thomas, Michael and Katrina, his brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, April 23, at 8am, for San Ġwann parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PISANI. On April 19, FRANZ, widower of Rosette, née Fenech, passed away peacefully at Casa Antonia Residential Home, Balzan, at the age of 96. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children Joanna, Anna Maria, Graziella and her husband Roderick Hilliker, Karl and his wife Maria, his precious grandchildren Diandra, Amira, Natasha and Kirsten, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia Residential Home today, Tuesday, April 22, at 1.30pm, for St Mary’s parish church, Attard, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations in his memory to Missio Malta, 7, Merchants Street, Valletta, would be greatly appreciated.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. Treasured memories of FRANCES on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Joe, Marilise, children and grandchildren. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA – VICTOR G. On the seventh anniversary of your death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Thanks for all you did for us. Your loving wife Mary Rose, your sons Rainier and Bernard, their wives Mary and Tanya, and your five grandsons.

GATT – TEDDY. In ever loving memory of a dear father and grandfather, sadly missed and always loved, today the 22nd anniversary of his passing away. Betta and Bertu, Dwardu and Maryse, Marie Lou and Eddie and all the grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers.

In beautiful and unfading memory of our dear ROBERTA ABELA who went to meet the Risen Lord on the 22nd April 2023, at the age of 56. She remains a radiant presence in our hearts, her memory cherished and her absence deeply felt with each passing day. Remembered with profound love by her parents, Neville and Rosette, her beloved sister Sharon and her husband Damian, her loving niece Michaela and nephew Gianluca, her relatives and numerous friends. A Mass to honour her beautiful soul will be said on Tuesday, April 29, at 7.30pm, at the chapel of the Ursuline Sisters, Sliema. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.