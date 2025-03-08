Air travel facilities are crucial for Europe’s smaller islands that need regular, reliable and easy connections with the mainland.

It is therefore encouraging to see Malta International Airport (MIA) gearing up to improve terminal facilities at our only airport.

MIA CEO Alan Borg announced a €345 million four-year project to upgrade various airport facilities.

The most critical improvement should be the doubling of check-in desks from 36 to 68. Borg confirmed that improving airport operations will “take up a significant part” of the investment pot.

The investment includes the eastward expansion, extending the terminal by 6,000 square metres.

Frequent travellers will attest to the congestion in check-in and waiting areas during peak times.

As the planned improvements will take four years to complete, it is crucial that during the development phase, inconvenience to travellers is kept to a minimum.

MIA must rely on sound project management practices to keep travellers constantly updated on what they can expect to find when they arrive at the airport.

We can only bank on the good reputation of our airport, which has impressively coped with repeated record numbers of passengers as well as a pandemic.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg welcomed the airport’s investment plan and highlighted the country’s growing tourism numbers. In 2024, our visitor numbers reached three times the level recorded in 2009.

Tourism will always remain the most important pillar of the economy.

However, the lack of concrete strategies and action plans to rely on a tourism model that guarantees better returns to investors and the community is a cause of concern.

At some point, we run the risk of seeing tourism numbers dwindle if we continue offering a one-star environment beyond the airport doors.

The new airport investment is one crucial element in the portfolio of infrastructure investment that the country needs to face the challenges of socio-economic sustainability for the coming two or three decades.

Hopefully, this investment will be complemented by the equally important public investment required to support the increase in population brought about by the mass importation of foreign labour and the substantial rise in tourists.

While improvements have been made in the last few years to make road accessibility to the airport more convenient, the traffic congestion on the country’s arterial roads makes travelling to the airport an unpleasant experience for many.

The MIA airport investment project will undoubtedly have a direct short to medium positive impact on the economy.

It should also make life for those travelling in or out of the country less stressful.

Equally important is the need for tourism authorities to attract airlines that serve premium markets.

While budget carriers play an important role in bringing volume, a balanced approach is required.

Securing routes to high-end destinations will possibly position Malta as a luxury destination, encouraging longer stays and higher spending.

The success of these projects will ultimately depend on a tourism strategy that balances economic growth with community benefits and environmental sustainability.

Without this, even the best infrastructure investments may not deliver long-term prosperity.