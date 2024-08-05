The latest European Commission rule of law report makes one thing very clear: not much has been achieved by Malta over the past 12 months.

Yet, the government, or, more specifically, the justice ministry, thinks the document confirms “the significant improvements that have taken place”.

No surprise, really, because self-praise has now become a hallmark of the Abela administration.

Even when it looks like a lame duck, swims like an injured duck and quacks like a wounded duck, Robert Abela and his acolytes would want to make us believe it is a proud peacock spreading its colourful train.

Still, reality is there for everyone to see. The few, small cosmetic changes that have been made contribute nothing to ease the clear and present danger that good governance, the rule of law, institutions and the free press continue to face.

Civil society organisations Repubblika, Aditus, SOS Malta and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation interpreted the bottom line of this latest report correctly when they said it confirmed that Malta is failing to address corruption and strengthen the rule of law.

The “some progress” noted by Brussels was nothing more than another litany of government promises, they rightly remarked.

The justice ministry’s reaction to the report does not convincingly explain why there has been no significant improvement in the efficiency of justice. The damning comment by the judiciary that the system is on the brink of collapse has not been withdrawn yet.

The government did not say why the police need to await for the outcome of magisterial inquiries on high-level corruption cases and, even then, still refuse to investigate further.

Meanwhile, journalists still face an uphill struggle when it comes to the Freedom of Information Act. And what about the idea of putting in place transparent criteria for the allocation of public funds to media outlets and State advertising?

The people would also like to know why the government would not enhance the independent governance and editorial independence of the State broadcaster.

Neither were we given an explanation why the much-vaunted constitutional convention – that could address issues like the appointment of constitutional bodies and parliament’s role – has stalled.

The proposed national human rights institution remains just that, a proposal, as does the introduction of new tools to facilitate whistleblowers and protect those who decide to spill the beans.

Major judgments of the European Court of Human Rights involving Malta have yet to be implemented.

The justice ministry could have given some explanations to at least allay fears/uncertainty about the applicability of constitutional court decisions.

The court may find a law or provisions unconstitutional but those suffering the consequences would have to wait until parliament decides to enact amendments accordingly.

In its statement, the ministry said nothing as to why experts and business executives still think that corruption in the public sector is quite pronounced.

We heard nothing tangible about strengthening efforts to improve the efficiency of justice, particularly to reduce the length of proceedings.

The minister did not say why the explicit recommendations made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry to combat corruption have yet to be implemented.

But the minister did emphasise “the government’s unwavering dedication to reinforce the rule of law in Malta”.

He also affirmed “the government’s active commitment to achieve good governance and its ongoing efforts to maintain an open dialogue with stakeholders”.

Those statements increasingly sound hollow to the European Commission or law-abiding Maltese citizens.