Monday’s tragic accident on Mdina Road, Attard, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old was so horrific that it forced most of us to confront a grim reality. Dashcam footage of the incident captured the terrifying sequence of a speeding car swerving out of control, crashing into a barrier, and then slamming into a signpost.

Without this footage, this calamity would likely have been reduced to a routine police press release tagged by the media in the ‘tragedies’ folder. Instead, the short clip served as a stark reminder of the daily danger that has become so ingrained in our lives that we almost accept it as inevitable.

Magisterial inquiries into such accidents remain shrouded in secrecy, but we must be honest with ourselves. Even if such inquiries were public, they would not necessarily improve safety on our roads. Likewise, the long-overdue traffic safety bureau will not turn our roads in a Scandinavian highway.

Placing law enforcement officers on every street corner is impractical and impossible. Because ultimately, we must also acknowledge that too many drivers have zero respect for the well-being, let alone the safety of other road users, despite the many tragic accidents.

We need consistent and visible enforcement, and we need to consider the introduction of average speed cameras

How many of us remember incidents like the 2018 tragedy in St Julian’s when a pedestrian was killed and seven others injured after a speeding car mounted the pavement and rammed into them?

Malta’s love affair with the car has spiralled out of control. Too many roads continue being used as racetracks, and the car continues doubling up as a lethal weapon, often out of choice.

We therefore need to start with the basics: education and re-teaching the basics of the highway code.

The authorities have introduced stiffer fines and more speed cameras. Billboards alerting drivers to the several dangers are conspicuous. And yet, the numbers tell a sobering story: accidents and fatalities remain stubbornly high because of the persistent culture of recklessness.

Of course, enforcement remains a problem. Speed cameras, while effective within their immediate vicinity, are no substitute for proactive policing.

Young drivers in particular, emboldened by access to faster cars, often speed on stretches like the Mrieħel bypass or the Coast Road, only slowing down when approaching a camera. We need consistent and visible enforcement, and we need to consider the introduction of average speed cameras.

Why do we still see double-parked cars clogging roads, especially near takeaway outlets? Why are slow-moving vehicles allowed to dominate outer lanes, forcing dangerous overtakes?

Why are so many drivers still glued to their mobile phones behind the wheel? Why do we see drivers crossing red lights or ignoring pedestrian crossings? Why do basic highway code rules, like indicating before a turn remain alien to many drivers? The answer lies in our utter disrespect for others and in the culture of impunity that has taken hold.

Drivers know the justice system, too, can play a role in reinforcing this behaviour. Consider the case of a man who fatally ran over a pedestrian while driving at 140 km/hr in a 35 km/hr zone, only to have his luxury sports car returned to him. Or the 18-year-old who drove into a crowd of people in Paceville, injuring a number of them, while drunk and unlicensed. His punishment? A suspended one-year jail term.

The solution lies in a multi-pronged approach. There needs to be more focus on education and awareness campaigns starting as young as school age. Enforcement must be ramped up, with greater police presence and stricter penalties for infractions. Technology can also play a role, such as GPS-based systems that monitor and penalise speeding in real-time.

We sincerely hope that Monday’s tragedy does not fade into just another statistic, a sentiment that risks becoming a cliché.