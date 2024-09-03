Changes just announced in the disability benefits process, we have been told, will prevent abuse and also make eligible those suffering from what are known as invisible disabilities. They are based on the findings of an independent inquiry set up in the wake of the scandalous benefits racket.

Reminiscent of the “real deal” declaration by the then health minister when Steward took over the hospitals concession from Vitals, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon described the overhaul as “truly a win-win situation”.

We all hope it is and not, just like the hospitals deal, Act II of a scam mired in sleazy behaviour, corruption and so much pain to vulnerable individuals.

Widening the eligibility criteria is commendable, even if there was really no need of a scandal and an inquiry to make the authorities realise this was needed.

One expects the changes are aimed at making it more difficult for abuse to take place. Of course, comprehensive and strategic remedial action is essential when a racket exposes serious loopholes in a system as serious as welfare.

One would like to think that the alterations are not only a direct result of the Mizzi inquiry recommendations. Hopefully, a thorough review of all relevant policies in place was conducted to identify any possibilities of exploitation.

Regular audits and reviews, preferably by independent bodies completely extraneous from public administration, could also serve to identify and address abuse.

Welfare systems that work well across the world are those that constantly evolve. To do that, one has to learn from past mistakes and spot methods of abuse. However, just as crucial is the need to exercise transparency, accountability and fairness. Regrettably, these are not this government’s forte.

In announcing the overhaul, the social security department’s director general of compliance explained the revamped online application system.

The e-ID of the medical doctor or professional filing an application on behalf of a patient is apparently meant to enhance security.

However, the ordinary man in the street who has just learnt about the Identità ID card and fake addresses racket would, justifiably, still harbour serious doubts about how foolproof this new system truly is.

A medical evaluation by a doctor is still required, and rightly so. But, again, not enough has been said to put everyone’s mind at rest that forgeries cannot be submitted.

Instead of having evaluation teams consisting of two doctors – as was the case before – it will now be an inter-professional board who will decide on eligibility.

The minister said that, for the sake of fairness and transparency, the board was not appointed.

“It was a public call and every professional who showed interest was welcomed on board,” he said.

Does that necessarily guarantee all of them are incorruptible or do not have any conflicts of interest?

Also, does that automatically mean that the board members will not take all documents attached to the applications as being authentic without bothering to check?

Incidentally, both these issues were raised by the board of inquiry in its report.

Calling the new system a whitewash may not be fair. However, cognisant of the nefarious manner in which sleazy public officers colluded with politicians and influential elements in the corridors of power in a string of scandals, it appears to be a half-baked affair.

This seems to be more of a rushed job to be seen to be rehabilitating a system that was intentionally ‘disabled’.