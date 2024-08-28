There seems to be no respite for the residents of Żurrieq, as the latest zoning application seeks to turn swathes of agricultural land into more and more apartments.

Unsurprisingly, the Planning Authority is set to approve this application in Nigret, an area of Żurrieq that is set to lose its natural beauty to the onslaught of speculation. Last year, the newly-formed Għaqda Residenti taż-Żurrieq initiated a successful campaign to object to the development of a huge mass of land nearby, while another parcel of land in Nigret has already been approved for rezoning.

The PA’s approval of the project flies in the face of recent declarations by Planning Minister Clint Camilleri, who stated in parliament there is need to reconsider the type of “development” being carried out, hinting at a shift in policy to favour low-rise terraced buildings. Camilleri is already largely to blame for the planning mess: since he took over, not only has the PA insisted in its shocking free-for-all approach to approvals and illegalities, but he has also given the signal for more construction by proposing new building heights rules that will further ruin many towns and villages.

While staffing the PA boards with district constituents, Camilleri has shown little will to make a positive mark, despite the electoral results that have seen Labour lose, among others, all-important Gozitan mayorships in the last elections.

Complaints about the construction overdrive in Gozo must have surely reached him.

It is as if the current administration keeps treating construction – and the not-too-hidden backroom dealings with many players in the industry – as the big elephant in the room. Much of the population is tired of the incessant construction drive that sees their quality of life trampled upon daily, and which has seen the quality of the environment – from the air to the sea – taking a nosedive.

Public sentiment against construction is continuously being ignored, and the mask of this “necessary evil” has long slipped; more so when, with all the ongoing construction, it is impossible for two-thirds of Malta’s youth to buy property. So far, calls for a change in direction initiated by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana before the last general election, and weakly muttered by Clint Camilleri, have been ignored; it’s like residents are made to wait for that elusive better, quieter day.

The Żurrieq resident group has been joined by those of Qrendi, Safi, Mqabba and another nine associations, together with il-Kollettiv, in demanding a review of the present planning policies. They presented their ideas for reform, ranging from a moratorium on rationalisation areas to the protection of cultural heritage and urban conversation areas, the introduction of buffer zones, and studies on coastal areas.

These proposals, drafted by the residents themselves with the input of former PA personnel, are a shining example of the feeling at grassroots level. The fact that numerous associations have participated in the drafting of this document is another sign of how widespread the discontent is, in towns considered to be traditional Labour strongholds.

The government is at crossroads: it has to decide whether it will govern for the people and residents of Malta, or for the few individuals who have already had more than their share of the pie.

Resident associations are a tiny, new beacon of hope for the local population, since their non-partisan mission works in favour of their own quality of life, directly countering the onslaught of construction.

If Labour wants to change direction, it knows where to really start from.