In many cities worldwide, car horns are restricted, reserved only to prevent imminent danger.

This happens mainly in regions where drivers are known to abide by the highway code and uphold a level of civility towards others on the road. Drivers in these regions also understand that the authorities will clamp down on illegalities swiftly.

In Malta, the car horn is the soundtrack to our chaotic streets. It is an omnipresent feature, common in bustling urban centres as well as village cores.

Malta’s relationship with cars is deep-rooted, but its consequences get bigger each year. At the end of June, the stock of licensed motor vehicles in Malta stood at an astonishing 440,163, translating to approximately 78 vehicles per 100 people. This ratio is a glaring indication of our dependency on cars, where traffic congestion is not just an inconvenience but a perennial issue.

And with the government’s abysmal lack of planning for a mass transportation system, we had better get used to calming things down on the road before we drive each other up the wall.

Because while gridlocked traffic has become a routine part of daily life in Malta, the problem is becoming increasingly dangerous and deadly.

Last Tuesday, Malta witnessed three horrific road deaths in three separate accidents. One victim was a driver, the other a pedestrian and the last one a pillion rider on a motorbike. Fatal accidents happen wherever there are cars. The problem is that in Malta the problem is exacerbated through problems of our making.

“We are seeing a nation losing its mindfulness and peace and this impacts how we behave on the roads,” said emergency doctor Michael Spiteri, who assisted to all three accidents.

Despite the existence of traffic laws, too many drivers in Malta seem oblivious to the basics of the highway code. The rules that govern safe driving – giving way, adhering to speed limits, keeping a safe distance and showing courtesy to other road users – are often ignored. Instead, a culture of aggression dominates our streets, where speed is pursued at all costs, played out on roads rife with road rage. The mid-summer heat is not the only reason why temperatures are rising.

There is a pervasive lack of basic manners and respect among road users. Double parking, for instance, remains rife, with drivers often blocking traffic for a ‘quick’ coffee run.

Road contractors frequently flout laws, posing serious dangers to motorists by leaving equipment carelessly strewn across the road, not to mention inadequate street signage. Even minor bumper-to-bumper collisions can result in traffic snarls because drivers refuse to move their vehicles out of the way. This behaviour speaks of a broader culture of selfishness and disrespect.

It is futile to introduce laws without ensuring their enforcement. For instance, fines for using mobile phones while driving have increased significantly, yet it is still common to see drivers distracted by their screens, oblivious to the dangers they pose to themselves and others.

Which brings us to the usual issue: inadequate enforcement. In recent years, the Local Enforcement System Agency has seen its ranks bolstered.

While their increased presence on the streets is a step in the right direction, LESA needs to take a firmer stance and crack the whip on traffic violations. We see too many traffic infringements and they keep happening because drivers know they will get away with it.

Reducing the chaos on Malta’s streets is not just a matter of keeping tempers in check; it is a matter of life and death. And as long as our urban planning and transportation policies remain car-centric, enforcement is crucial if we are to bring some semblance of order.