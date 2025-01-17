The advent of social media has profoundly influenced language evolution, introducing new linguistic trends and emergent forms of communication. Language conservatives fret about the way younger generations communicate, corrupting languages in the process.

Undoubtedly, social media has influenced the evolution of grammar and syntax, promoting more relaxed writing styles and the widespread use of emoticons and abbreviations.

Social media posts have resulted in an exponential increase in new types of written language. Some are blaming the use of the English language, especially younger generations, for corrupting the Maltese language. In reality, can anyone stop the evolution of the way we communicate?

Not according to Kurt Meli, a 25-year-old freelance interpreter who posts on Tiktok and Instagram to explain the origin of Maltese words with a dose of wit and silliness. His arguments are valid, and language professionals will do well to understand the sound logic behind these arguments. The impact of social media on language is profound and multifaceted, driving significant changes in communication patterns and linguistic norms.

The emergence of neologisms, slang and jargon reflects a shift towards more informal, concise forms of expression.

These linguistic innovations not only enrich online interactions but also contribute to the creation of new cultural and social identities.

Social media influences the evolution of grammar and syntax, promoting more relaxed writing styles that appeals especially to the younger generations.

Meli correctly argues that objections to how some Maltese flip back and forth between Maltese and English in informal communication result from “Malta’s culture or polarisation”.

Like most small communities, we love to project ourselves as pro or anti-political parties, band clubs, village feasts and preferences in the language we use to communicate. Some even want to impose the ability to speak Maltese on third-country nationals who are increasingly becoming the backbone of many essential services.

Of course, bilingualism has served us well over the ages. Meli’s argument that “you speak the language you are comfortable with” is valid.

Understandably, many older adults who focus on the educational aspects of learning languages academically may feel uncomfortable with the way today’s younger generations speak. John Sutherland, of the University College London, is the UK’s leading English expert. In a study he carried out among 2,000 parents, 86 per cent of participants said they felt teens and young people spoke an entirely different language on social media. He concluded that a “seismic generational gap” exists regarding how modern informal language is used.

We need to move forward in defining what is acceptable in how we communicate. While we must be open to language innovation and connectivity, we must also ensure that linguistic clarity and inclusivity are hardwired in how we communicate in Maltese and English. Educational frameworks and language policies should adapt to incorporate digital literacies and cultural diversity sensitivities.

We need to invest in more resources to enhance language learning by integrating digital communication forms into curricula while preserving heritage and linguistic diversity. An online Maltese dictionary has become a crucial communication tool for many.

For bilingualism to continue to thrive, education policymakers must focus on promoting digital literacy among educators and learners and fostering critical engagement with digital media.

By embracing the challenges and opportunities, all stakeholders must navigate the evolving linguistic landscape and digital communication to ensure that Maltese and English remain a vibrant and inclusive medium of expression and understanding in the digital age.