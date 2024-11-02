Despite our already dire traffic situation, official data shows that motor vehicle numbers increased by 3,030 in the third quarter of last year over the previous quarter.

This means that motor vehicles on our roads increased by a net average rate of 33 per day. Figures tabled in parliament on Wednesday show more than 55,000 people in Malta own more than one vehicle.

These statistics are not only worrying at a spatial and logistic level, but they also contribute to an increase in accidents, road rage-related incidents and impacting overall mental health and quality of life.

Over the past 10 years, Malta’s population has grown more than any other European country.

The statistics keep increasing yearly, and we were already densely populated to begin with. No matter how many lanes we take years to widen, the trees we cut down, and the flyovers we build, the situation will remain the same or worsen unless action is taken.

As much as we hate to admit it, if we own one or more cars then we are part of the problem.

If we had more buses which passed more frequently (and easily) through our busy streets, took more varied routes and were available at all hours, people would probably start resorting to the service, which is effectively free for Maltese residents.

Carpooling could also be widely effective if appropriately promoted. There are also several sectors that could allow employees to work remotely.

Even limiting construction permits in congested areas would be helpful at this point, given that you can now find a construction site at practically every second corner of the island.

The truth is that as the world continues to heat up due to climate change and our country suffers the direct consequences of this, our authorities should aim to reduce the use of motor vehicles.

For this to happen, we would need to go back to the drawing board.

The authorities need to invest money in public awareness campaigns to educate our car-culture-centred population to seek transportation alternatives, including walking and cycling. Educational initiatives would need to start at primary school level so that children grow up not thinking that a five-minute drive to the local convenience store is normal.

Of course, for the zero-emission modes of travel to be possible, our road map needs to be entirely rethought and reworked.

Instead of the few random bicycle lanes strewn around the islands haphazardly that were never going to work anyway, we need to funnel the money into building more bicycle lanes.

At some point, the government needs to look at the bigger picture and take measures to dissuade people from using their cars. It needs to make it more appealing to resort to alternative means of transport, like ferries, and even reintroduce and strictly regulate the rental electronic scooter sector, rather than merely driving it out. It is a shame that local councils such as Mosta cannot even live with having the main square pedestrianised over weekends.

If pedestrian zones were expanded and walkways improved in urban areas to make walking safer, more people would be enticed into getting to their destinations by foot.

A much-needed cultural shift is necessary for this problem to be tackled effectively. And that starts with each one of us. We are all the traffic.