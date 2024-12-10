Do most of us identify as Maltese or equally as Maltese and Europeans? Social research can provide an accurate answer to this question beyond speculative opinions often tainted with ingrained political bias. What is more important is to discuss whether the European Union’s values and practices need to be enshrined in our constitution to ensure economic cooperation, governance and security.

Stefano Mallia, president of the European Economic and Social Committee’s employers’ group, has suggested enshrining EU membership into our constitution: “I do not want to end up someday a hostage of some political party that rides some populist wave and says, ‘I’ll take Malta out of the EU’, because that would be catastrophic for us.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela disagrees. He believes constitutional change is unnecessary as no one wants to leave the EU. He goes further and ties his hands on possible future changes in the governance structure of the EU by arguing that expansion should not make way for eliminating the practice of having one EU commissioner for any member state or the introduction of qualified majority voting for taxation decisions (instead of unanimity).

Some would say Abela is out of touch with the EU’s governance structural weaknesses and the need for change, which is becoming even more urgent if the Union is to address its existential threats due to emerging geopolitical and economic realities.

When Malta joined the EU in 2004, economic and political considerations underpinned the desire of the majority of people to become part of an EU which is better positioned to negotiate trade agreements beyond its borders with the rest of the world on behalf of all countries. Still, the most significant outcome of membership, especially in the last decade, has been the EU providing a platform for modernisation.

For countries with a record of poor governance, joining an economic union is also an anchor for modernising their underlying institutions. Were it not for this reality, we might still be struggling to upgrade the governance of our institutions that has at times proven so inadequate to combat abuse of power by mediocre politicians.

By requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority to alter its EU membership status, Malta would create a formidable barrier against rash decisions that could jeopardise its stability and prosperity

The EU is facing formidable challenges with the global economic and political dynamics changing quickly. It is time for European leaders to change the way the EU is governed to ensure it remains a relevant socio-economic giant that can deliver prosperity and security.

To achieve this objective, every member state must be prepared to engage in a give-and-take process that will ultimately lead to a joint stand to strengthen the Union. Most importantly, a united EU bloc has become crucial with bloody wars unfolding on Europe’s doorstep.

The rise of populist rhetoric across Europe and beyond has highlighted the fragility of our world in the face of ideological shifts. Enshrining EU membership in Malta’s constitution could be a prudent step to safeguard the country against the unpredictability of future political tides.

The lessons of Brexit serve as a stark warning. What initially seemed like a fringe political movement gained traction through divisive rhetoric, ultimately leading to the UK’s departure from the EU with profound economic and social consequences.

In Malta, where small electoral margins can determine the nation’s course, the threat of a similar scenario is not far-fetched. By requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority to alter its EU membership status, Malta would create a formidable barrier against rash decisions that could jeopardise its stability and prosperity.

Of course, some may argue that enshrining EU membership in the constitution limits democratic flexibility but, on the flip side, it would acknowledge that Malta’s place in the EU is not merely a policy choice but a fundamental commitment to an economic bloc, peace and shared prosperity.