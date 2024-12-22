In the heart of Gozo’s serene landscapes emerged a soul driven by a profound sense of purpose, shaping the spiritual tapestry of the community. This remarkable soul was Carolina Cauchi, a beacon of light whose journey induced her to set up a religious congregation on Malta’s sister island.

Carolina Cauchi (1824-1907). Photo Courtesy of John Cremona

This is a brief overview of the spiritual odyssey of Cauchi’s life, touching on the roots of her calling, the challenges she face and the enduring legacy she has woven through her commitment to a higher purpose. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of resolute faith, deep compassion and an unyielding determination to serve a greater cause.

Carolina was born in Senglea on December 25, 1824 – 200 years ago – to notary Nicolò Cauchi and Teresa née Galea, and baptised the next day by Canon Archpriest Don Leopoldo Fiteni at the Senglea collegiate church.

Nicolò habitually worked in Gozo and, consequently, his work increased so much that he relocated the whole family to Victoria. There they lived in the area known as San Ġorġ tal-Ħaġar, precisely in front of the stone statue of St George, which gives the name to this quarter.

The elegant house in which the Cauchi family lived at San Ġorġ tal-Ħagar, Victoria, Gozo.

Very little is known about Carolina’s childhood. Brought up as a devout Christian, her parents instilled in her a great love towards Our Lady and St Joseph. She had a special devotion to St Charles Borromeo (1538-1584), the saint after which she was named, and later developed a devotion to St Dominic.

When she eventually came to choosing her vocation, Carolina felt called to dedicate her whole life to God, but was undecided until she met another girl with similar desires.

Fortunata, the other girl, was born in Valletta on January 28, 1832, to Lawyer Isidoro Spiteri and Maria Anna née Libreri. She spent her childhood years in Valletta. Being familiar with the parish of Santa Maria of Porto Salvo and St Dominic, she absorbed the Dominican ideals.

In the mid-1840s, the Spiteri family moved to Victoria; Isidoro had much legal work concentrated there.

Thus these two admirable girls inadvertently found themselves living in Victoria and soon became best friends. Moreover, theirs was not an ordinary friendship. These two magnanimous girls wanted to follow a most noble ideal: they wished to live a life of perfection by being betrothed to Christ through a solemn profession.

In their journey seeking perfection, they aimed to embrace the evangelical counsels: poverty, perpetual chastity and obedience. They understood well Christ’s message to the rich young man: “If you want a perfect life, go sell what you have, give it to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then follow me.”

Everything would have ended were it not for Don Pietro Pace who kept alive the hope that, eventually, the monastery would still become a reality

Various difficulties had to be overcome before their wish could come true: the consent of the ecclesiastical superiors and of their parents, and the need to live away from Gozo since, on that island, there were no female monasteries. Months turned into years but their wish was still not fulfilled. Although it survived, their wish was modified through time and circumstances.

Fortunata and Carolina considered associating with St Dominic’s Second Order, possibly in the Monastery of St Sixtus, Rome. Their parents, though saddened by the thought that their only daughters would leave Malta, understood the responsibility not to disturb their vocation.

Bishop Pietro Pace

At that time, Don Pietro Pace, a young priest who would later become the third bishop of Gozo in 1877, was supporting efforts to set up and consolidate the island as a separate diocese. He admired immeasurably these two girls’ noble ideals. Indeed, he was the one who persuaded Carolina and Fortunata to change their mind.

Consequently, instead of going to join a monastery abroad, they decided to set up one in Gozo itself. This would somewhat alleviate the island’s lack of religious institutions.

On September 16, 1864, with the establishment of the diocese of Gozo, the fulfilment of Fortunata’s and Carolina’s wishes took another step forward. They were convinced that just as Pace’s hard work had helped towards the establishment of the diocese, so his promised help would lead to the opening of the first monastery in the new diocese.

Fortunata’s sudden death on December 16, 1864, shattered Carolina. She lost her best friend, the person who loved her and with whom she was striving for the establishment of a Dominican monastery.

Everything would have ended were it not for Pace who, through his encouragement, kept alive the hope that, eventually, the monastery would still become a reality.

Carolina’s parents had aged. Her mother died on January 22, 1871, and her father passed away on January 4, 1872.

Despite everything, Carolina was determined and worked tirelessly to realise the project. Thus, in 1872, being the sole heir, she had as much wealth as she needed to finally concretely fulfil what she had envisaged. Indeed, that year marked the beginning of a new phase for the opening of the monastery.

Pace, together with two other priests – Don Francesco Camenzuli and Don Salvatore Grech – continued to support her. The work of these three in favour of the monastery ensued at a fast pace.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached with Carolina to express her wish in writing and to dispose of her wealth in favour of the monastery through a legal act, which was signed at the Bishop’s Palace, Victoria, on September 21, 1883, in the presence of now Bishop Pietro Pace, notary Aloisio Calleja Pace, and witnesses Don Ludovico Sultana and Francesco Saverio Pace.

The desire to build and open a monastery in Gozo, born before the establishment of the diocese, had finally come to fruition.

Bishop Pace and Carolina appointed Tonino Giardina, the government architect in Gozo, to draw up plans for the building of the monastery on a large piece of land, down from the Seminary of the Heart of Jesus. The ceremony for the laying of the first stone was held on May 1, 1885.

On October 6, 1889, the first community of Maltese Dominican sisters was born in Gozo. Initially, eight maidens offered to prepare themselves for the religious state. The monastery of the Annunciation, or L-Abbazija ta’ Karolina (Carolina’s Abbey), as the people of Victoria call the place, had finally become a reality. Madalena Lupi was appointed as prioress of the community.

Our Lady of Pompei church and convent, next to the monastery of the Annunciation in Victoria, Gozo. The main door of the monastery of the Annunciation.

Don Salvatore Grech, spiritual director and confessor of the nuns, did his best to put the new community on a solid foundation. Since the community had yet no formal diocesan recognition, on July 1, 1892, he sent an application to Bishop Giovanni M. Camilleri, OESA, who approved it through a decree on August 2, 1893.

Another request was made for the acceptance of the regular tertiary sisters of Gozo in the universal Dominican family. Through a decree on August 9, 1893, Fr Andreas Frühwirth, OP, master general of the Dominican Order, embodied the Dominican nuns of Gozo within the Dominican Order.

Carolina never interfered in any way in the management of the congregation she founded. In the early days, she often visited the place but did not stay there, except for a short while. She spent the last years of her life almost completely retired in her home, in Strada Biblioteca.

On Christmas Day 1904, Carolina turned 80. She was suffering from myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord and bone marrow, which got worse and worse. She suffered with great resignation this chronic illness that kept her bedridden for the last years of her life. The Dominican nuns used to regularly visit her and administer to her needs.

The marble tombstone in the main aisle of the Gozo Cathedral that covers the grave where Carolina was buried together with her parents. Stamp issued by Maltapost on December 29, 2007, marking Carolina’s death centenary.

Gentle and pious, she enthused everyone who was lucky enough to spend some time near her. The peace and serenity she showed until her last moment testified to her pure soul intimately united with the Lord.

Her house, especially in the last years of her life, became the refuge of the poor. Trained as she was in the love of God and of neighbour, she was loath to disregard those who asked her for charity.

Carolina passed away on July 17, 1907. The next morning, her corpse was transported from her home to the Gozo Cathedral. Following mass celebrated by Archpriest Felice Refalo, her remains were buried in the same grave with her parents in the aisle of the cathedral.

Carolina had died, but her name, her work and her foundation still thrive in Gozo, Malta and abroad. After living years of intense contemplative life, with the approval of the authorities, the nuns opened the doors of the cloister to teach catechism, help the poor, treat the sick and the elderly, and be with Christ for the service of man.

On December 8, 1966, with the authority of Pope St Paul VI, the decree recognising the nuns of the third regular Dominican order of Malta as a congregation of pontifical right was issued.

Carolina Cauchi’s exhaustive work is a source of inspiration for those seeking a profound connection with their faith. Through her unwavering dedication, she left an indelible mark on the religious fabric of Gozo, fostering a sense of community, compassion and shared purpose that resonates far beyond the confines of her congregation. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder that, in the tranquil corners of the world, lives can be touched and transformed through the power of faith and the enduring spirit of service of others.