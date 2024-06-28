In the heart of Malta's urban planning initiatives lies the Planning Authority’s Development Planning Fund (DPF), a scheme established in 2017 under the Planning and Development Act which is aimed at enhancing the quality of life across Malta's towns and villages.

Perit Raymond Farrugia has been the Chairperson of the Development Planning Fund Committee since May 2023. He provides insights into the DPF’s modus operandi, shedding light on its role in Malta's urban growth trajectory.

Speaking about the fund's origins, Perit Farrugia explains that the DPF emerged as a ‘unifying force’.

Teatru Salesjan, Sliema

"Previously, different initiatives operated under separate entities, leading to fragmented efforts. With the establishment of the DPF, these endeavors coalesced under a singular committee, streamlining operations and fostering efficiency in project management."

At the core of the DPF's mandate lies a steadfast commitment to improving community welfare through urban and rural development initiatives.

"Our primary objective is clear: to enhance the quality of life for residents," emphasises Perit Farrugia. "Whether it's revitalising degraded areas, creating communal spaces, or restoring historical landmarks, every project we support is geared towards sustainable development and community empowerment."

Certainly, central to the DPF's ethos is the promotion of sustainable practices in all supported projects.

Perit Farrugia underscores the importance of prioritising green and blue infrastructure initiatives, emphasising their long-term benefits for Malta's ecological landscape.

Soup Kitchen, Valletta

Despite challenges in uptake, efforts to incentivise eco-friendly projects remain a focal point, with the aim of fostering a culture of environmental stewardship within local communities.

Originally only available to local councils, eligibility for DPF funding now encompasses both local and non-local council bodies, as well as independent organisations and individuals.

"Our funding allocation reflects a commitment to inclusivity," states Perit Farrugia. "While 80 percent of funds are earmarked for local council projects, the remaining 20 percent are allocated to non-local council bodies, ensuring access to resources for all."

The DPF sustains its initiatives through a diversified funding model, leveraging contributions from three main sources - parking fees (when a development project cannot provide sufficient onsite parking), regularisation applications (when a property has non-sanctionable irregularities but abides by a number of criteria to make it qualify for regularisation), and planning gains (a fee that the PA imposes on large development projects such as hotels and other commercial projects).

Education Centre, Gnien l-Istazzjon, Attard

The funds are locality-based in each of the three cases.

"By harnessing revenue streams from urban development activities, we can invest in projects that yield lasting benefits for communities,” Perit Farrugia asserts.

Highlighting the tangible impact of DPF-funded initiatives, Perit Farrugia shares a few notable success stories such as the acclaimed Soup Kitchen in St Ursula Street, Valletta (a 2022 MASP Award winner), the new cultural centre at Gnien L-Istazzjon in Attard, the reconstruction and installation of new sails of Malta’s oldest and largest mills, better known as Tal-Għaqba Windmill in Naxxar and the restoration of Teatru Salesjan in Sliema, all representative of the fund's dual focus on architectural excellence and social cohesion.

Other notable projects that are currently ongoing and that are being co-funded by the DPF, include the creation of a large recreational/garden area at San Anton School in Mgarr and a new professional Music Academy space and cultural hub in Qormi.

Perit Ray Farrugia, chairperson of the DPF

As Malta continues its journey towards sustainable urban development, the DPF remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering inclusive, resilient communities, emerging not only as a catalyst for urban transformation but as a beacon of hope for a more sustainable, community-oriented, and vibrant country.

For more information visit pa.org.mt/development_planning_fund