Works currently underway to further strengthen the electricity distribution system in 21 localities will prepare the network “for any eventuality,” the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Enemalta is committed to laying 60km of new underground cables across 21 localities in Malta and Gozo.

Currently works are underway in 15 localities with several projects already nearing completion and 30km of new underground cables have already been installed.

The works are expected to further strengthen the electricity distribution system, improve connectivity, resilience and flexibility, the Ministry said.

“Our goal is to continue modernising the energy network and be prepared for any eventuality while fostering efficiency and sustainability,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said during a site visit to the ongoing works in Ta’Xbiex where 2km of new underground cables are being installed.

“As Government, we are committed to expanding our energy infrastructure to provide a more reliable, high-quality service for families and businesses. The benefits of this work will not only be felt in the locality where it is being carried out but also in the surrounding areas,” she added

The substations in the Ta’Xbiex area will be upgraded with new switchgear, further reinforcing the system’s reliability. These improvement will help consolidate a stronger resilience framework, ensuring that in the event of a fault, Enemalta customers can be quickly switched to alternative circuits, minimising downtime as much as possible.