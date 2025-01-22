Becoming a parent is an exciting journey, but it also comes with the crucial responsibility of ensuring your baby is always safe. One of the most critical aspects of baby care is choosing and using safe products, from cots to toys. Parents must stay informed about safety standards, potential risks, and the best practices for maintaining a safe home environment. This article will guide you through buying and maintaining baby products.

Purchasing the right products for your baby is essential to their safety. It is vital to understand how unsafe products can affect your baby's health. In Malta, strict safety regulations, aligned with European Union (EU) legislation, govern the sale of children’s products. These laws require products to meet specific safety standards, ensuring they are safe.

Understanding product markings

When buying baby products, the markings and labels you find on items play a significant role in ensuring the product's safety. These markings are not just there for regulatory purposes; they serve as important indicators that the product has been tested and complies with safety standards. Below are the key markings you should be aware of when shopping for children’s products.

a) CE Marking

CE marking

CE marking is one of the most widely recognised symbols for product safety in the EU. Products that carry this mark, such as toys and low-voltage electrical items, indicate compliance with the relevant EU directives and regulations. This marking means the product has passed specific health and safety requirements. For parents, this is a sign that the item is safe for their child to use, but they should also inspect other safety information that might be included with the product.

CE marking should be visible and legible on the product or packaging. For small toys or items with small parts, you might find the CE marking on the accompanying leaflet or an affixed label rather than the product itself. Be particularly careful when buying items online from non-EU countries, as counterfeit products may falsely display the CE marking without having undergone proper testing.

It is important to understand that CE marking is not a certification issued by a government or other public entities but a self-declaration by the manufacturer that the product meets applicable safety requirements. Therefore, you should always consider additional safety features and reviews, especially when buying from unfamiliar brands.

a) Standard reference numbers

Not all children’s products require the CE marking. For example, products like cribs, high-chairs, and pushchairs do not require CE markings but still need to meet safety regulations. In such cases, manufacturers often reference recognised European standards on their packaging or product descriptions. These standards ensure that products meet high safety benchmarks. For example, baby cots that comply with EN 716 are presumed safe, as this standard sets strict guidelines for construction and the spacing of slats to avoid entrapment hazards.

While the use of these standards is technically voluntary, products that adhere to them offer parents peace of mind that they are buying items that meet a high level of safety. The challenge for parents is often in understanding which standards apply to which products. To simplify this, we have summarised a list of standards that are currently recognised as providing a presumption of safety. Please note that this list may be updated periodically, so it is advisable to access the most recent version directly from the European Commission's website: https://single-market-economy.ec.europa.eu/single-market/european-standards/harmonised-standards/general-product-safety_en

When purchasing children’s products, always check the product’s manual, packaging, or online description for references to these standards. This will help you make more informed decisions.

Reference number of the standard Product(s) covered EN 716-1:2017+AC:2019 Children's cots and folding cots for domestic use EN 1130:2019, EN 1130:2019/AC:2020 Cribs EN 1272:2017 Table mounted chairs EN 1273:2005 Baby walking frames EN 1400:2013+A2:2018 Soothers for babies and young children EN 1466:2014, EN 1466:2014/AC:2015 Carry cots and stands EN 1930:2011 Safety barriers EN ISO 8098:2014 Bicycles for young children EN 12221-1:2008+A1:2013 EN 12221-2:2008+A1:2013 Changing units for domestic use EN 12790-1:2023 Reclined cradles for children up to when they start to try to sit up EN 12790-2:2023 Reclined cradles for children up to when they start to stand up EN 13209-1:2004 Baby carriers - Framed back carriers EN 13209-2:2015 Baby carriers - Soft carrier EN 14344:2022 Child seats for cycles EN 14350-1:2004 Drinking equipment EN 14682:2014 Children’s clothing with cords and drawstrings EN 14988:2017+A1:2020 Children's high-chairs EN 16120:2012+A2:2016 Chair mounted seat EN 16281:2013 Consumer fitted child resistant locking devices for windows and balcony doors EN 16890:2017+A1:2021 Mattresses for cots and cribs EN 17022:2018 Bathing aids EN 17072:2018 Bath tubs, stands and non-standalone bathing aids EN 17191:2021 Seating for children

b) Orange label for car seats

Orange label for car seats

When purchasing a car seat, it is crucial to ensure it meets current safety standards and is compatible with your vehicle. Look for the orange label, an example of which is shown below, which indicates the seat complies with UN Regulation 129 (ECE R129), a globally recognised standard for car seat safety. This label indicates the car seat has passed rigorous tests, including frontal and side-impact assessments, ensuring it provides protection during accidents. It also includes important details such as the weight range the car seat is designed for, the type of installation required (e.g., ISOFIX or seat belt), and approval numbers verifying its certification.

In addition to verifying safety compliance, check whether the car seat is suitable for your vehicle. If your car is i-Size compatible - a detail usually found in the vehicle's manual or indicated by a label in the car - it will fit all i-Size car seats approved under UN Regulation 129. For cars with the ISOFIX system, ensure your vehicle has ISOFIX anchor points for secure installation. If not, verify that the car seat can be safely installed using seat belts.

Finally, selecting a car seat that matches your child's size and age is essential. Car seats are classified based on height and age, ensuring your child is properly supported as they grow. Always choose a seat that meets these classifications to maximise your child's safety.

a) Other markings

Many children’s products, particularly toys, often come with additional markings that indicate safety precautions or age suitability. For example, a common symbol you will encounter is the age-warning symbol, shown below, which alerts parents that a toy is not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts that might pose choking hazards.

Additional markings

Other safety warnings may include instructions on how to safely use the product, such as requiring adult supervision for certain toys or advising against use near water. Always read these warnings carefully to ensure your baby is using the product as intended and safely.

Using the Rapid Alert System for non-food products

The Safety Gate (RAPEX) system is an invaluable resource for parents who want to stay updated on unsafe products circulating in the EU market. RAPEX is an EU-wide rapid alert system that quickly notifies the public and authorities when a dangerous product is detected or recalled. The system covers a wide range of products, from toys and baby equipment to clothing, childcare articles, and even cosmetics that might be harmful to your baby.

a) Why RAPEX is important for parents

RAPEX is designed to provide rapid updates on hazardous products that may already be in circulation. For parents, this system is crucial because it allows you to avoid products that might not be safe for your child. The system flags products with choking risks, toxic materials, or faulty designs, providing descriptions and details about the product and, often, the actions taken by the manufacturer or distributor.

All alerts are freely accessible online, making it easy to search for specific products or categories. If you are considering purchasing a second-hand product, RAPEX can also alert you if the item has been recalled or deemed unsafe in the past.

b) How to use RAPEX

To make the most of RAPEX (https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/webReport#recentAlerts), consider the following steps:

Check the Database Before Purchasing: Whether buying from a local store or online, it is a good idea to search the RAPEX database for recent alerts related to the product type you are considering. Simply enter the product name or category to see if there are any safety concerns. Stay Informed on Recalls: Regularly checking RAPEX alerts can help you stay updated on recalls, even for products that may have been safe at the time of purchase. This is particularly important if you buy products second-hand or from international sellers, where different safety regulations may apply. Download Alerts for Reference: RAPEX allows you to download detailed reports for any product that has been flagged, which can be useful for referencing when communicating with sellers or manufacturers.

Using the RAPEX system is an easy and efficient way to safeguard your family from potential hazards, ensuring that the products you buy and use are safe.

Tips for buying online

Online shopping is incredibly convenient, but it comes with certain risks, especially when buying children’s products. Whether you are purchasing from a large retailer or a smaller marketplace, it is important to remain vigilant and follow some basic guidelines to ensure you are making safe choices for your baby.

a) Buy from reputable sellers

Well-known websites, established brands, or verified retailers are more likely to offer products that comply with safety standards. These sellers usually have a track record of delivering high-quality, safe products, and they provide clear information on product compliance, such as CE marking and adherence to relevant EU safety regulations. Also, be extra careful when purchasing from websites or sellers that offer suspiciously low-priced items, as these could be counterfeit or made from substandard materials.

b) Check product reviews and ratings

One of the advantages of online shopping is access to customer reviews. These reviews can provide invaluable insight into the quality, durability, and safety of baby products. When reading reviews, look specifically for comments from other parents who have used the product for their children.

Pay attention to reviews that mention any potential safety issues, such as weak construction, dangerous parts, or breakage. If multiple reviews mention the same safety concern, it is a red flag that the product may not be as safe as advertised.

c) Verify safety compliance

When buying online, especially from international sellers, it is critical to verify that the product meets the necessary safety standards. Before making a purchase, check whether the listing clearly displays regulatory markings, such as CE marking, and/or mentions safety certifications, such as compliance with UN Regulation 129 or adherence to EU harmonised standards. If the product description lacks this information, contact the seller to ask for details.

For products like car seats, cribs, or high-chairs, make sure they meet the relevant EU standards before buying. Sellers should provide this information, and if they do not, it is best to avoid purchasing from them.

Using and maintaining children’s products

Even products designed with safety in mind can pose risks if not used or maintained properly. Regular inspection and proper use are critical for keeping your baby safe.

a) Safe assembly and use

Improper assembly is a common cause of injury. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions when assembling items such as cribs, strollers, or high-chairs. Simple errors can result in dangerous instability or structural failure.

b) Regular inspections and maintenance

Frequently inspect baby products for wear and tear. Replace any broken or damaged parts immediately to prevent accidents. Mattresses should remain firm and fit snugly with no gaps. High-chairs and strollers also need regular checks to ensure straps and locking mechanisms function properly.

c) Button batteries: Hidden danger

Button batteries, found in many household items, pose a serious hazard if swallowed. These batteries can cause severe internal burns if ingested, leading to life-threatening injuries.

To reduce the risk, make sure that any product that contains button batteries has a secure battery compartment that cannot be easily opened by children. Avoid using products with loose or damaged battery compartments, and store spare batteries out of reach.

If you suspect your child has swallowed a button battery, seek emergency medical attention immediately.

Conclusion

As a parent, protecting your baby involves more than just providing love and care - it requires being vigilant about the products you buy, the way you use them, and the hidden risks present in your home. By understanding product markings, staying updated with RAPEX alerts, and practicing safe online shopping habits, you can help ensure your baby’s environment is as safe as possible. Regular inspections and awareness of potential dangers, such as button batteries or improper assembly, will further contribute to keeping your child safe as they grow and explore their world.