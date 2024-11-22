Epic’s latest offering – 10G Fibre Technology – is a major upgrade set to redefine business efficiency and address the evolving needs of businesses in Malta. Available to select business and industrial areas, this innovative solution will deliver unmatched internet speed and reliability, enabling businesses of all sizes to thrive in today's fast-paced, digital-first market.

Epic’s 10G Fibre Technology is designed to transform digital operations by providing businesses with the high-speed connectivity necessary to boost productivity, enable seamless communication, and support complex, data-driven processes. With this upgrade, businesses will have the tools they need to stay competitive and keep pace with the accelerating speed of technological change.

Antoine Galea, Epic’s Chief Information & Technology Officer, underscored the importance of this technological leap, stating: “Epic’s rollout of 10G Fibre Technology is not just an upgrade; it’s a vital evolution for businesses in the digital age. We are setting new benchmarks for internet speed and reliability, empowering businesses to operate more effectively in today’s fast-paced market.”

Epic remains committed to supporting Malta’s business landscape through its dedicated business unit, Epic for Business, which serves almost half of the island's businesses. With a strong focus on the unique needs of Malta's business eco system, Epic offers bespoke connectivity solutions, including premium fibre optic internet, private leased connectivity, data centre services, cybersecurity, and comprehensive IT infrastructure.

Epic’s solutions are backed by a robust, reliable infrastructure and the company’s ongoing investments in cutting-edge technology. Recognized in 2023 for having Malta's Fastest Mobile Network by Ookla Speedtest®, Epic continues to be a leader in the industry.

This new 10G Fibre Technology is a game-changing development for businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve. With its ability to support high-bandwidth applications, real-time data analytics, and AI-driven solutions, Epic is empowering businesses to fully embrace digital transformation and achieve long-term growth and success.

About Epic

Epic Communications Ltd is one of the largest telecommunication providers in Malta and Cyprus. It provides integrated mobile and fixed telephony, internet, television service, and specialised ICT Business solutions as well as services for the Maritime industry. The company has invested to build the strongest mobile network with wider coverage, superfast speeds, and technology which is generations ahead; ensuring a quantum leap into Malta’s digital future to help businesses and consumers unlock their full potential. This is further complemented with the launch of the Fastest Fibre network with download speeds reaching 2000Mbps. At the beginning of 2024 Epic Malta was named fastest mobile network by the Ookla® Speedtest Awards, global leaders in connectivity intelligence. Epic is a member of NJJ, a dynamic European telecoms’ family, which comprises telecom providers operating in France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Monaco, and Cyprus. Find out more here.