Corinthia Caterers, a leading name in Malta's catering industry recently announced their first-ever two-day Weddings Expo, taking place at the stunning Villa Bologna on Thursday, October 24, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, and Friday, October 25, from 7pm till 11pm.

Building on the success of their wedding open days in previous years, Corinthia Caterers is set to make this year’s event the biggest yet – a must-attend for all couples planning their special day. With free admission and a packed schedule, this event promises to be an exciting and informative experience. Early registration is highly recommended - register here.

What to expect?

Day One will commence at 4:30pm with an engaging panel discussion featuring leading local wedding suppliers. They’ll explore a range of topics, including wedding planning, decoration, and budgeting. The session, lasting approximately three hours, will conclude with a Q&A, giving guests the chance to have their questions answered. Throughout the event, guests can unwind with snacks and refreshing beverages. Limited spaces available - please make sure to register your attendance, to avoid disappointment.

On Day Two, doors will open at 7pm, providing an opportunity to connect with the Corinthia Caterers team. They’ll guide you through every detail of your wedding planning, from choosing the perfect venue to perfecting your vision. Additionally, you’ll have the chance to meet over 35 local wedding vendors, including specialists in photography, floral design, stationery, and more.

Enjoy an evening sampling the exquisite cuisine from Corinthia Caterers, exploring beautiful wedding attire and beauty options at the Wedding Attire & Beauty Court, and discovering a range of services tailored to your needs. This is your chance to finalise every detail of your wedding in one place!

To ensure a smooth visit, convenient parking facilities and shuttle services will be available opposite The Corinthia Palace Car Park, just a short distance from Villa Bologna. For directions to the parking location, please click here.

Whether you’re newly engaged or deep in the planning process, this is an event you can’t miss!

To register for the event, please visit this link. Stay updated by following Corinthia Caterers on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.