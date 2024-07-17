Malta is gearing up for an unprecedented celebration of luxury and elegance with its inaugural Champagne Festival, presented by SommEscape in partnership with esteemed collaborators Palazzo Parisio, Farsons Beverage Imports Company Ltd, Wine Select, Philippe Martinet Fine Wines, Francis Busuttil & Sons (Marketing) Ltd, and FE Wine Consulting.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Palazzo Parisio, this exclusive event will unfold on July 20, 2024.

Renowned sommelier Fabien Etienne, renowned for curating exceptional wine experiences globally, invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey into the world of champagne. With over 19 years of expertise, Fabien promises an evening that transcends ordinary tastings.

Guests will indulge in a carefully curated selection of champagnes from prestigious houses such as Champagne Delamotte, Champagne Salon, Champagne Billecart-Salmon, and more. Each Champagne boasts a unique flavour profile, expertly presented to enrich guests’ understanding and appreciation of this iconic beverage.

The festival is not merely a tasting event; it’s a luxurious affair complete with live music, gourmet food stations offering exquisite pairings, all set amidst the picturesque Palazzo Parisio Gardens. This enchanting setting promises an unforgettable evening of sophistication and indulgence.

Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or a curious newcomer, SommEscape invites you to savour champagne in a new light under the stars of Palazzo Parisio Gardens.

Tickets for Malta’s first Champagne Festival are priced at €39 per person, inclusive of a welcome glass of champagne and a charcuterie and cheese degustation plate. With only three days left until this extraordinary event, secure your tickets now to experience the artistry of champagne in a setting like no other.

Event details

Date: Saturday, 20th July 2024

Entrance fee: €39 per person - inclusive of a welcome glass of Champagne and a charcuterie and cheese degustation plate

Time: 7pm onwards

Location: Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar

Tickets: Available online at www.ticketline.com.mt

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to celebrate the essence of champagne amidst elegance and luxury. Immerse yourself in an evening of fine wines, gourmet delights, and unforgettable ambiance at Palazzo Parisio. Discover the world of champagne through our curated selection of houses, complemented by exquisite food selections from Palazzo Parisio.