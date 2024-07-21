Over the past two scholastic years, an Erasmus project entitled ‘Our School of the Future – Integrating the Finnish approach at Maria Regina College Middle School, Naxxar’ has brought together educators from diverse backgrounds to delve into the renowned Finnish educational system.

With a focus on teacher-training, the project provided a unique opportunity to explore innovative teaching practices and educational philosophies that have made Finland a global leader in education.

The project facilitated 15 mobilities, allowing our staff to participate in a range of courses and experiences aimed at envisioning the future of classrooms. These included in-depth explorations of ‘What’s Next in Finnish Classrooms’, ‘Future Classrooms’, and an immersive ‘Life Shadowing’ experience. These courses were designed to provide comprehensive insights into the pedagogical strategies and technological advancements that are shaping the Finnish education landscape.

One of the key components of the project was the opportunity for staff to visit various Finnish schools. These visits were eye-opening, offering first-hand observations of the dynamic and student-centred learning environments that characterise Finnish education. Our educators witnessed how Finnish classrooms prioritise student autonomy, critical thinking and collaborative learning, all within a framework that supports both academic and personal development.

Participants during the ‘Future Classrooms’ course. Another group of teachers during the ‘Future Classrooms’ course.

In addition to school visits, the project included attendance at several high-profile conferences. These conferences served as platforms for our educators to engage with thought leaders in education, share experiences and discuss pressing issues with teachers from other countries. The exchange of ideas and best practices was invaluable, providing fresh perspectives and sparking new approaches to teaching and learning.

Participants during the ‘What’s Next in Finnish Classrooms’ course.

A significant aspect of the project was the opportunity for our staff to engage in discussions with Finnish educators and their international counterparts. These discussions covered a wide range of topics, ranging from curriculum design and assessment methods to the integration of technology in the classroom and strategies for supporting diverse learners. The collaborative nature of these conversations fostered a deeper understanding of the strengths and challenges within different educational systems and highlighted the potential for innovation and improvement.

The ‘Life Shadowing’ experience was particularly impactful, allowing our educators to immerse themselves in the daily routines of Finnish students and teachers. This experience provided a nuanced understanding of the holistic approach that Finnish schools take towards education, emphasising not only academic excellence but also the well-being and personal growth of each student.

Overall, the ‘The School of the Future’ Erasmus project was a resounding success. It equipped our educators with new skills, knowledge and inspiration to bring back to our own classrooms. By learning from the Finnish model, we are better prepared to implement forward-thinking educational practices that will benefit our students and prepare them for the challenges of the future.

As we conclude this enriching project, we look forward to continuing our journey of educational excellence, armed with the insights and experiences gained from our time in Finland.

The future of education is bright, and with the lessons learned from this project, we are excited to be at the forefront of shaping that future.

The participants thank the European Union Programmes Agency (EUPA) for its support and funding from the Erasmusplus programme.

Nicolette Miller is a head of department and Muriel Caruana is an ICT teacher at Maria Regina College Middle School, Naxxar.