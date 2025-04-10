Renowned Maltese artist James Vella Clark is proud to present Chronicles In Colour: 25 Years of Creative Evolution, a landmark retrospective exhibition celebrating his artistic journey over the past twenty-five years. Featuring close to 40 works, the exhibition will open on May 2, 2025, and run until June 22, 2025, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The exhibition, curated by Anthony Galea, will trace Vella Clark’s artistic development from his early expressionist landscapes to his more recent bold abstract explorations.

Read the full story at Times2.

