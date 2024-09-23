Fastdrop, Malta’s leading last-mile delivery specialist, has become the first local provider to introduce a convenient delivery time slot feature, setting a new benchmark in the logistics industry.

This innovative service enhancement provides recipients with a defined window of just a few hours for their package delivery, moving beyond the traditional practice of offering only a delivery date.

This strategic upgrade marks another milestone in Fastdrop’s mission to enhance consumer experience and operational efficiency.

By offering a precise delivery time slot, Fastdrop not only delivers greater convenience to consumers but also empowers retailers to increase their customer satisfaction and approval ratings.

“At Fastdrop, we are committed to continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Greta Borg, General Manager, Fastdrop.

“The introduction of our time slot feature is another step towards a far more user-friendly logistics industry in Malta. This is our aim - to provide unmatched convenience for consumers and to equip businesses with the tools they need to deliver a superior service.”

The time slot feature is the latest in a series of planned enhancements that Fastdrop will be rolling out in the coming months.

These upgrades are part of the company's broader strategy to maintain its leadership in the last-mile delivery sector by investing heavily in advanced technology and infrastructure.

"Our significant investments in technology, human resources, and fleet expansion have solidified Fastdrop’s position as the top local operator in last-mile delivery services," Borg continued.

“Our cutting-edge technology not only allows for rapid and seamless integration with the systems of other businesses but also supports the scanning of labels by third-party companies. This level of integration ensures that delivery options are embedded directly into the online shopping experience, streamlining the checkout process and enhancing the overall customer journey.”

A member of the eCabs family of companies

Fastdrop, a member of the eCabs family of companies, combines extensive logistics expertise with state-of-the-art technology to deliver a service that is both reliable and scalable.

The company’s API (Application Programming Interface) is specifically designed to interface with the e-commerce platforms of its business partners, ensuring a smooth and efficient delivery process from the moment a purchase is made to the final handoff.

Leading retailers across the island are rapidly signing up for Fastdrop's services, recognising the value of its innovative delivery solutions in enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining their logistics operations."

Fastdrop’s service is also unparalleled in its scope.

It is the only operator in Malta to offer round-the-clock delivery coverage, including services to Gozo, ensuring that businesses can meet their customers' needs regardless of the time or location.

“With our advanced delivery solutions, Fastdrop is enabling local businesses to concentrate on their core activities, while we take care of the complexities of last-mile logistics,” Borg added.

“Our technology supports the successful delivery of tens of thousands of items every week, reinforcing our reputation as the preferred logistics partner for Malta’s leading businesses.”

As Fastdrop continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, it is quickly becoming the go-to choice for businesses across Malta seeking reliable and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

For more information about Fastdrop and its innovative delivery services, visit fastdrop.mt.