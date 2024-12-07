The feast of the Immaculate Conception will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi church in Victoria tomorrow. Fr Guardian Etienne Gilson, OFM Conv., will lead a concelebrated Mass today at 8am, the last day of the novena. The Te Deum will be sung.

The translation of the relic, led by Fr Provincial Colin Sammut, OFM Conv., will be held at 5.15pm, followed by vespers and Eucharistic benediction. The Laudate Pueri choir, directed by Canon George Frendo, will take part.

Solemn Mass, led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma, with the participation of the community friars and the Chorus Urbanus choir, directed by Mro John Galea, will be held at 6.30pm.

Mgr Jimmy Xerri, together with the Franciscan community and clergy, will concelebrate Mass tomorrow at 9.30am. Canon Joseph Mercieca will deliver the panegyric. The Laudate Pueri choir will be singing. Legion of Mary members will lead adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at 3pm, while Major Seminary rector Fr Joseph Bajada will celebrate Mass at 4pm.

Solemn vespers will be led by Can. Michael Galea at 5pm. The procession with the statue of the Immaculate Conception will leave the church at 6pm, accompanied by La Stella Band of Victoria.

The feast will also be celebrated at Qala national sanctuary. The translation of the relic will be held today at 6pm, followed by concelebrated Mass by archpriest Edward Xuereb. Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical mass tomorrow at 9.30am. Mro Frankie Debono will conduct the orchestra. A pilgrimage of motor vehicles will leave Ta’ Pinu sanctuary for Qala at 1.30pm. Solemn vespers will be led by Mgr Xuereb at 4pm. The procession with the statue of the Immaculate Conception will leave the church at 4.45pm, accompanied by the Ite ad Joseph Band of Qala.

Victoria

Devotion to the Immaculate Conception at St Francis church, Victoria, is deeply rooted, but it increased exponentially in 1760 when the lovely altarpiece of the Immaculate Conception by Francisco Preciado acquired in Rome was brought over to Gozo, attracting a large number of devotees. The statue of the Immaculate Conception is by Salvatore Psaila. It was made in 1848 after the Gozo Cathedral Chapter made a generous donation towards its execution.

Qala

Devotion to the Immaculate Conception in Qala dates back to medieval times. Bishop Baldassar Cagliares, who visited the church on November 21, 1615, noted that notwithstanding the fact that the church was situated on the eastern tip of Gozo, it was “frequented with the greatest devotion by faithful from all over the island”. After witnessing himself this great devotion, he decided to donate a precious picture, an oil on canvas, depicting the Immaculate Conception, to the rector of the church, Fr Domenico Apap. The statue of the Immaculate Conception was sculpted in Marseille, France, by the firm Gallard et Fils and brought to Gozo in 1887.

(Notes supplied by historian Fr Joseph Bezzina)